Samantha the gorilla holds her new baby Friday afternoon at the ABQ BioPark Zoo. The baby, whose sex has yet to be determined, was born at 10:29 a.m. Wednesday to first-time parents Samantha and Kojo. This is the park’s first baby gorilla since 2004.
