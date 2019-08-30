Mexico’s drug war heats up again

Vanessa Galindo Blas grieves Thursday on the coffin that contains the remains of her late husband, Erick Hernandez Enriquez, also known as DJ Bengala. He was killed in an attack on the White Horse nightclub where he was DJing. ‘We had talked about leaving here for somewhere safer, so our kids could have a better future,’ Galindo Blas said as she stretched her hands out over the coffin. Rebecca Blackwell/Associated Press