Maryland Rep. Cummings, powerful congressman leading Trump probe, dies at 68

House Oversight and Reform Committee Chair Elijah Cummings, D-Md., leads a meeting to call for subpoenas after a career official in the White House security office says dozens of people in President Donald Trump's administration were granted security clearances despite "disqualifying issues" in their backgrounds, on Capitol Hill in Washington. U.S. Rep. Cummings has died from complications of longtime health challenges, his office said in a statement on Thursday. J. Scott Applewhite/Associated Press File