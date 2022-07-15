Nine groups including five from high schools, one college and three in the open category competed Friday in the Mariachi Spectacular de Albuquerque Showcase competition concert. At stake was the opening slot in the Mariachi Spectacular concert tonight at the Sandia Casino Amphitheater. The overall winner was Mariachi Paredes de la Universidad de Texas and they will open open for the Mariachi Spectacular. First place in the high school division went to Mariachi Aztlán de Pueblo High School from Tucson, Ariz. 

