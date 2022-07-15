Oscar Garcia Aldana of Mariachi Chavez from Stockton, Calif., practices the guitarrón alongside group members while awaiting their turn to perform Friday evening at Civic Plaza in the Mariachi Spectacular de Albuquerque Showcase competition concert.
Members of Mariachi Herencia from Atrisco Heritage Academy in Albuquerque practice in an empty cafeteria space Friday at the Albuquerque Convention Center before they headed to Civic Plaza to compete in the Mariachi Spectacular de Albuquerque Showcase competition concert.
Leah Lopez puts lipstick on Brisa Marina Bautista before taking the stage to compete Friday for Mariachi Aztlán de Pueblo High School from Tucson, Ariz., in the Mariachi Spectacular de Albuquerque Showcase competition concert. The group won first place in the high school division.
RIGHT: Valentina Montes-Villalobos, 7, from Denver, looks down at her scarf Friday while her belt is adjusted by her mother Marylou Villalobos. Photos by Gabriela Campos/The New Mexican BELOW: Members of Mariachi Herencia from Atrisco Heritage Academy in Albuquerque practice in an empty cafeteria space at the Albuquerque Convention Center before they headed to compete in the Mariachi Spectacular de Albuquerque Showcase competition concert.
Nine groups including five from high schools, one college and three in the open category competed Friday in the Mariachi Spectacular de Albuquerque Showcase competition concert. At stake was the opening slot in the Mariachi Spectacular concert tonight at the Sandia Casino Amphitheater. The overall winner was Mariachi Paredes de la Universidad de Texas and they will open open for the Mariachi Spectacular. First place in the high school division went to Mariachi Aztlán de Pueblo High School from Tucson, Ariz.