Many in the Amazon defiant as rainforest burns

Men arvest wood from burnt eucalyptus trees Monday in the Amazon rainforest near Porto Velho, the capital of the state of Rondônia, Brazil. The Amazon fires were a prime concern of G-7 leaders who gathered in Biarritz, France, over the weekend. Many Brazilians are indignant at what they see as a colonialist attitude by outsiders trying to decide how Brazilians should steward their own land. Victor Moriyama/New York Times