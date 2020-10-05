Senate District 24
Sen. Nancy Rodriguez (D) vs. Leighton Cornish (R) vs. Scott Milenski (L)
The Overview: The district, located in Santa Fe and Santa Fe County, is primarily working class and has swung to the Democrat Party in election after election over the past two-plus decades.
What they say: Incumbent Rodriguez said her experience will count as the state continues to weather the COVID-19 storm and lawmakers look for ways to balance the budget and ensure vital services continue. She said she has learned to listen to constituents, which makes all the difference because "you can do things that you just feel and know are good for people, but if the people themselves don't think the way you do, you haven't accomplished much."
She said the state's challenges are "magnified by COVID and as a result these times require experience and stability."
Cornish, a 44-year-old U.S. Army veteran who spent more than 20 years on active duty both as an enlisted man and an officer, said his background will appeal to voters despite his lack of political experience. "As a military officer you are tasked with lots of jobs you may not have had experience with and you learn how to make it work," he said. "I'm not gonna do the same old things that haven't been working." He said despite COVID restrictions he has campaigned door-to-door, wearing a mask and maintaining social distancing protocols.
"Most people are receptive, they seem happy to see someone who will actually represent them," he said. "They are definitely surprised to see a Republican at the door."
Milenski declined to take part in an interview or respond to a questionnaire The New Mexican sent him. He does not seem to have a website or Facebook page.
How the district voted in 2018: For Rodriguez, who ran without an opponent.
Key issues for the district: Cornish said the district residents he meet are concerned with the state of public education and crime. He said he would like to see the state's education budget "reorganized" to cut spending that will not affect classroom learning, and will focus on administrator positions and salaries. A supporter of gun rights and police departments, he said he favors shoring up police and ensuring officers have the proper training when it comes to dealing with situations like public protests and people with mental health problems.
Rodriguez said legislators are going to have to prioritize budgetary challenges in the wake of the COVID crisis and find ways to support small businesses with loans and tax breaks. She said one of her priorities is to support affordable housing initiatives and warned that the state must act to help those who may find themselves evicted by year's end because of a loss of jobs and inability to pay rent. She said finding a way to provide wraparound services to help those suffering from unemployment, mental and emotional health issues and depression is "essential."
The bottom line: Rodriguez raised nearly $6,000 and spent some $2,500 of it while Cornish raised $250. Cornish questioned whether Rodriquez, 67, would fill out her full four-year term if elected, saying he has heard she planned to retire from the Legislature soon. Rodriguez denied that, noting she fully intends to play out her term. She said 67 percent of constituents in her district are Democrats and she has generally received most of their support. Cornish said he thinks there may be enough Democrat, Libertarian and independent voters who will consider him because "they are awake to what's happening, wondering, 'What have they [Democrats] been doing that has not been working?'"
REPUBLICAN
Leighton Cornish
Age: 45
Lives in: Santa Fe
Educational background: Bachelor's degree, health care management, Franklin University, 2012; associate's degree, Pierce College (Wash.)
Occupation: Retired from the U.S. Army, served eight years as a medic and 12 as an artillery officer. Works as a background investigator; served as an analyst for the Health and Human Services Committee during the 2018 legislative session; member of Santa Fe Crime Stoppers board of directors.
Have you ever been charged or convicted of a crime, including drunken driving? Arrested in 1995 for theft of a 12-pack of Hamms. I completed community service and paid fines. This was very embarrassing to myself and my family.
Have you ever filed for bankruptcy or been involved in a bankruptcy proceeding, either personally or in business? No.
Have you ever been the subject of liens for unpaid taxes? No.
Policy questions
1. Has Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s response to the COVID-19 crisis been adequate? What more (or less) should be done?
I think her response is crushing and inconsistent. Eunice, N.M., should not be treated the same as Northwest New Mexico. She should have strived to keep as many businesses open and to generate revenue. I believe more control should be given to the counties when deciding how to best deal with the pandemic in those communities.
2. The Legislature will soon be tasked with redistricting New Mexico. Has the process been fair in the past and what would you do to make sure it’s fairer and more transparent?
There should be a bipartisan committee established to make fair and necessary changes for redistricting New Mexico.
3. What measures will you support to diversify the state’s economy and reduce its reliance on oil and gas?
I would like to see a competitive sales tax. Then pair interested industries with vocational-technical programs, community colleges, and universities. By doing this we can have a workforce ready to work. I would like to see pharmaceutical companies come to New Mexico to produce plants and botanicals for medicines currently being made in China.
4. Do you support term limits? If not, why not?
I support term limits. We have had a lot of the same people in office in New Mexico and we remain high in crime and low in education. New people bring new ideas.
DEMOCRAT
Nancy Rodriguez
Age: 67
Lives in: Santa Fe
Educational background: Master of Business Administration, concentration on human resources management and management information systems, College of Santa Fe
Occupation: State senator, retired county manager and consultant
Relevant experience: State senator for 25 years, former Santa Fe County commissioner; former county manager and department director
Have you ever been charged or convicted of a crime, including drunken driving? No.
Have you ever filed for bankruptcy or been involved in a bankruptcy proceeding, either personally or in business? No.
Have you ever been the subject of liens for unpaid taxes? No.
Policy questions
1. Has Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s response to the COVID-19 crisis been adequate? What more (or less) should be done?
Yes. We must stay the course and continue to take the recommended and required precautions in order to reduce and stop the spread, capitalize on new medical advances and prioritize testing, continue aggressive data collection to ensure New Mexico's approach is data-driven and advocate for more federal funds to ensure we have the necessary and sufficient resources to fight this pandemic.
2. The Legislature will soon be tasked with redistricting New Mexico. Has the process been fair in the past and what would you do to make sure it’s fairer and more transparent?
There is no room for politics in this vital process if we are to secure the public trust. It is imperative that the redistricting process be clearly transparent, not only in presentation but in an open forum for meaningful and adequate public input. I support establishing an independent redistricting commission to accomplish this important work. At a minimum our redistricting process must ensure population equality and must prevent any dilution of minority voting strength.
3. What measures will you support to diversify the state’s economy and reduce its reliance on oil and gas?
I support alternative and renewable energy sources such as wind and solar as it is proven to be cost effective clean energy and a reliable job creator; provide incentives for businesses to thrive in New Mexico such as the solar tax credit, the Energy Transition Act, our outdoor economy thru our newly created Outdoor Recreation Division; support infrastructure development through our Local Economic Development Act and support our local workforce with training and professional development.
4. Do you support term limits? If not, why not?
Yes, through a referendum to allow the public to vote on term limits.
LIBERTARIAN
Scott Milenski
Did not provide responses to a questionnaire.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.