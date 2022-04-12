Year after year, Elizabeth Rydman Harris watched as all the beautiful sewing work she had done went up in smoke.
The longtime Santa Fean helped design and create many of the nontraditional outfits Zozobra wore in the past few years as the puppet was prepared to be torched.
There was the 1950s "Father Knows Worst" cardigan of 2017, the 1970s disco outfit of 2019 and, most recently, the Michael Jackson-inspired Thriller Zozobra of 2021.
"We called her 'Zozobra's Seamstress' because she worked on so many of them," Zozobra organizer Ray Sandoval said of Harris, who died March 28 of heart failure in an Albuquerque hospital at age 56.
Harris had a long-term relationship with Zozobra going back to the mid-1980s, when she first moved to Santa Fe from California with her husband, Ned Harris.
In 1988, she was diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer. Determined to stave it off, that Fiesta weekend she took copies of the pathology reports, climbed into the head of the still-unbuilt Zozobra and stapled the pages to his innards so all her woes would go up in smoke.
"That was a pretty fabulous burn that year at Zozobra," she told NPR of the experience in 2016.
Harris, who was born in San Francisco on June 12, 1965, was an only child. "She was a dreamy kid; she had imaginary friends," Ned Harris said of Elizabeth's childhood.
She sewed her first costume at age 8 and also developed an interest in theater, though she never pursued those performance ambitions past high school, he said.
Harris sewed all her life — clothes, wedding dresses, drapes, aprons, wall hangings, car interior linings, slipcovers, sweaters and bed canopies. Ned Harris said she was self-taught, although she took, and also taught, some college courses in her field.
The couple, who met in 1984, moved to Santa Fe in 1986 when he got a job offer here. Though some of her first jobs were in local restaurants, she developed her own sewing business in Santa Fe.
One of her first jobs with needle and thread was for the Santa Fe Opera, and she even contributed to one show by letting out an offstage scream for one opera production — a fitting job for a woman who preferred to do her work behind the scenes.
"Her work had a joy to it," said friend, collaborator and client Jane Farrar of Harris. "She had a creative and really intricate and artistic understanding of the medium of fabric."
"You give her a box of crayons and a piece of paper and she would draw," Ned Harris said. "She was sort of wired to make things."
Harris loved gardening, swing dancing and dogs and was known for displaying a mischievous spirit. Once, at a social gathering, she decided to reorganize the hostess's shoe closet. Another time she snuck a "slightly erotic" statue into a couple's garden and hid it away "like an Easter egg for them to find," friend Gwen Wells said.
"I appreciated her because she was kind of nutty and fearless and would do things wholeheartedly," Wells said.
Sandoval said when he first pitched the idea of making a giant 1950s cardigan out of burlap for Zozobra, Harris looked at him as if he were nuts.
She gave him grief during the making of that outfit, prodding him with, 'You know how hard this stuff is to cut? You know how hard this stuff is to sew?' ”
But she soon fell into the pattern of wanting to dress the tallest figure in town, an effigy destined to expire in a conflagration every year. When Sandoval asked Harris once how she felt watching her hard work burn, she cited the aphorism: "If you love something, let it go."
"This is my chance to give back to the community I love with the skills I have," she told Sandoval of her contribution to Old Man Gloom, as Zozobra also is known.
Harris did not exude gloom herself, though cancer and its side effects slowly ate away at her. A bone marrow transplant saved her life in the late 1980s, her husband said, but chemotherapy and radiation treatments weakened her heart over the years.
"She was aware that life was precious, and this was not borrowed time but stolen time," Ned Harris said.
She kept sewing for clients right up to her final days, he said. He said he still has to deliver some of her last work to her clients.
Friends and family members held a small memorial service Sunday for Harris.
Looking at her 2021 tax return, he said she filled out the occupation section with a word she used to best describe herself: seamstress.
"Sewing was her passion," he said.
