Organizers of the annual burning of Zozobra will limit ticket sales to 10,000 and require attendees to prove they've been vaccinated or have tested negative for the coronavirus within 72 hours of the event.
The announcement, made Thursday by the Kiwanis Club of Santa Fe, which organizes the event, comes amid another surge in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations spurred by the highly infectious delta variant.
Zozobra was expected to draw as many as 60,000 people to Fort Marcy park on Sept. 3.
"What we have in front of us tells us that we cannot have a [60,000]-person crowd," Ray Sandoval, the event chairman, said in an interview. "That's just irresponsible right now, and so we needed to take action."
Sandoval said organizers have sold 3,000 tickets for the event, not 30,000 as previously reported. He also said Zozobra will be televised on KOAT-TV and livestreamed online.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
