Zozobra decals decorate Santa Fe’s newest fire engine, Zozobra 1. 

 Gabriela Campos/The New Mexican

The Santa Fe Fire Department and the Kiwanis Club have given Old Man Gloom a new role — putting out fires instead of burning in them.

For nearly a century, the giant marionette officially known as Zozobra has burned to the ground every year at Santa Fe’s Fort Marcy park, turning people’s collected glooms to ash. But now Zozobra has taken a new form as a brand-new fire engine dubbed Zozobra 1. The engine, which will accompany firefighters and paramedics from Murales Road’s Fire Station 1, was formally unveiled Friday morning steps away from where he has been lit on fire 98 times. The truck is decorated with decals of Zozobra in flames on the sides of the truck.

Aleena Jiron, right, and Lili Gershenson alongside a group of girls from Girls Inc. wipe down Santa Fe's newest fire engine, Zozobra 1, following the unveiling ceremony.

said his department’s first themed fire engine cost $750,000.

Fire Chief Brian Moya said his department’s first themed fire engine cost $750,000 — plus $50,000 for design work — and took about 3½ years to go from design phase to getting approvals to getting it made in Louisiana to the unveiling ceremony.

ABOVE: Firefighter Patrick Martinez wets down the Santa Fe Fire Department’s new fire engine, Zozobra 1, on Friday following the unveiling ceremony at Fire Station 1. The “wet down” is a ceremony done when the retired firetruck wets down the new truck that will be taking its place; it is a type of baptism or initiation for the new truck. TOP: Zozobra decals decorate Santa Fe’s newest fire engine, Zozobra 1.
Aleena Jiron, right, and Lili Gershenson alongside a group of girls from Girls Inc. wipe down Santa Fe’s newest fire engine, Zozobra 1, following the unveiling and wet down ceremony Friday at Fire Station 1.
ABOVE: Emma Garcia, 3, peeks out from the window of Santa Fe Fire Department’s new fire engine, Zozobra 1, after its unveiling and wet down. RIGHT: Elise Hardison, 3, helps wipe down Zozobra 1.

