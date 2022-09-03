A record-breaking crowd saw Old Man Gloom erupt into a towering inferno before crumbling to ashes.
Over 71,000 people attended the 98th annual Burning of Will Shuster’s Zozobra on Friday, surpassing organizers' expectations.
Even more important to event chairman Ray Sandoval, the event went by without any security issues or major incidents.
"It seemed like last night people really treated each other with kindness and really got into the spirit of why we were all there — to get rid of gloom," Sandoval said Saturday. "We can do all the planning on our side that's required, but if we have bad actors and people come with a negative attitude, it can really turn very quickly. So, I just want to say a huge shoutout to our community for supporting our traditions."
The last record was set in 2019, with a crowd of 63,000 people.
This year's Zozobra took eventgoers back to the 1990s with frosted hair and grunge tattoos. Sandoval said Old Man Gloom's outfit was also inspired by Chicano fashion after some residents said they wanted him to have a Latino feel.
Next year, Zozobra will move on the first decade of the 2000s, and Sandoval said he wants input on designing the monster's look.
"I don't want to get too far into the planning because I'd like to hear from our community and see what they like," Sandoval said. "I think Zozobra belongs to them just as much as it belongs to us, and we really want it to be an interactive process."
Organizers are still tabulating ticket sales and trying to figure out how much money was raised for local charities. Sandoval said it will depend on the total costs of putting on the event.
"[Zozobra's] a big spender and his party is quite expensive," Sandoval said. "So we'll probably have those figures within the next week or two. We just have to wait for all the bills to come in."
Though there were some sound issues and a few minor incidents, such as 11-year-old twins getting lost for 10 minutes, Sandoval said the event was an overall success.
Intoxicated drivers and safety were concerns for some residents as they prepared for one of Santa Fe's larges celebrations to return after being restricted for two years.
Organizers brought alcohol sales back to the event after a trial run at last year's burning, which limited attendance to 10,000 people. This year they set up a beer garden to offer eventgoers a controlled environment to drink and ramped up security to prevent people from sneaking in alcoholic beverages.
Santa Fe Police Capt. Anthony Tapia, who oversaw security for the event, said there were no DWI's on Friday and the city did not make any arrests related to Zozobra.