A towering marionette made of gloom and misfortune will return to Santa Fe for its 98th demise — and this time it’s going grunge.
After scaling back the Burning of Will Shuster’s Zozobra in the last two years due to the coronavirus pandemic — with 2020’s show broadcast but no live audience and a limit of 10,000 attendees in 2021 — organizers said the event will be back in full swing Friday at Fort Marcy Ballpark.
Since 2014, the Kiwanis Club of Santa Fe, which presents the show each summer, has been counting down the decades until Zozobra’s 100th birthday. This year, the celebration will take revelers back to a 1990s dance party.
In past years, the 50-foot-tall Old Man Gloom has drawn crowds of more than 60,000 people hoping to watch their own gloom go up in smoke; event chairman Ray Sandoval said he expects a similar number of people to gather for the torching Friday.
He noted Fort Marcy park can hold up to 80,000 people.
Sandoval did not provide numbers of tickets sold so far. General admission is $20.
The Kiwanis Club recruited Santa Fe kids to help stuff Zozobra with shredded paper.
The marionette also will be filled with words and items residents are ready to incinerate.
For decades, Sandoval said, people have made a tradition of bringing “anything that they want to symbolically get rid of,” from love letters to arrest warrants to divorce filings.
Will Schuster held the first burning of Zozobra with a group of local artists in 1924 as an alternative to the Fiesta de Santa Fe. It started with a 6-foot-tall effigy that has been described as “the first burning man.”
Eventually, Zozobra and Fiesta merged, combining their traditions.
“I kind of call it a shotgun wedding, to be honest with you,” Sandoval said.
The once humble celebration has grown — and so has Zozobra.
It is cited as one of the world’s tallest fully functioning marionettes.
While this year’s burning may mark the return of traditions, Sandoval said event-goers can expect some new additions, including a new actor providing the voice of Zozobra and a performance from the Native American Rainbow Dancers.
Another new feature: Beer and wine will be sold in a fenced-off area of the park.
Before the pandemic arrived in 2020, the Kiwanis Club had pondered whether to begin serving alcohol at the celebration. Organizers had found a growing number of people were sneaking alcoholic beverages into the event and leaving litter behind.
After heated debate, Sandoval said, the club decided to serve beer and wine this year as a way to help solve the problem, make the event safer and prevent drunken driving.
“We talked to Mothers Against Drunk Driving, and we talked to the Alcohol Prevention Alliance. What we found out was that offering beer and wine in a controlled setting cuts down on [DWI] substantially,” Sandoval said.
Security staff will ensure people do not bring alcohol into the event, he added.
Event-goers should expect to go through metal detectors and have their bags searched. Sandoval said he recommends bringing small, clear bags to make the process quicker.
Outside food and drinks can be brought in but must be placed in clear containers, which will be provided before entering. Camping chairs and small umbrellas will be allowed, but lawn chairs and beach umbrellas won’t.