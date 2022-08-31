083122 jw zozoprev1.jpg

Dancers rehearse their roles as Gloomies on Wednesday during practice for the 98th burning of Zozobra on Friday at Fort Marcy park.

 Jim Weber/The New Mexican

A towering marionette made of gloom and misfortune will return to Santa Fe for its 98th demise — and this time it’s going grunge.

After scaling back the Burning of Will Shuster’s Zozobra in the last two years due to the coronavirus pandemic — with 2020’s show broadcast but no live audience and a limit of 10,000 attendees in 2021 — organizers said the event will be back in full swing Friday at Fort Marcy Ballpark.

Since 2014, the Kiwanis Club of Santa Fe, which presents the show each summer, has been counting down the decades until Zozobra’s 100th birthday. This year, the celebration will take revelers back to a 1990s dance party.

