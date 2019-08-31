There was something missing from Fort Marcy park Saturday morning.
Trash.
Organizers of Friday night’s burning of Zozobra said attendees apparently adhered to constant pleas to make the event as litter-free as possible. Only hours after a record-breaking crowd of 64,000 had gathered to watch the torching of Old Man Gloom, the area in and around Fort Marcy was surprisingly free of refuse.
“I’ve obviously been to a lot of Zozobras, and while this was a record-breaking crowd, there was a lot less litter on the ground,” said Ray Sandoval, the event’s chairman.
The cleanup is important to organizers. In years past, neighbors and city workers have complained about trash being left in the park, plus nearby yards and adjoining streets. City workers, who declined to give their names, said during cleanup late Friday night they saw a huge decrease, not only in litter on the field, but also the number of trash bags they were picking up.
Sandoval acknowledged the state of Fort Marcy park after previous Zozobras had been messy. “At the end of the night there were always just cans, bottles, wrappers, Styrofoam cups, plates, plastic packaging, straws, the papers that go around straws — you name it,” he said. “There was just trash everywhere.”
A survey of neighbors near the park had revealed few complaints Saturday.
Sandoval said reducing those concerns was a priority, adding the Kiwanis Club, the event’s sponsor, has developed strategies with the city, the Green Chamber of Commerce of Santa Fe and the Santa Fe Watershed Association to make the event more sustainable.
Last year, vendors were warned that encouragements to buy sustainable packaging, plates and compostable materials like spoons and cups would become a rule in 2019. All vendors were required to pay $200 on top of the security deposit for a “green deposit.”
“If they had violations in terms of the packaging or silverware, they’d lose their green deposit,” Sandoval said, adding there were only a few violations this year.
The next big step was addressing littering, and Sandoval said that keeping the message consistent during the event and providing a lot of trash cans and recycling bins was a success.
“When you introduce something, people have to know what you’re asking of them, and so the mayor put out a video and we posted signs across the event and wore T-shirts,” Sandoval said.
He said a final challenge has been kids’ toys.
“We’ve been looking for a vendor that’s been eco-friendly in toys,” he said. “Unfortunately most of that stuff — cars, swords, glow sticks — have so much plastic in them and they create a big waste stream.”2