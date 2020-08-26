In a year already marred by a pandemic, drought and sadness, the chance to burn Old Man Gloom can't come soon enough.
And as organizers put the finishing touches on Zozobra, preparing for a Sept. 4 conflagration that will be unlike any other in the event's long history, there's plenty of motivation to make this burn one to remember.
"[The year] 2020 is all about gloom," said lead organizer Ray Sandoval. "If there's ever a time to have a Zozobra, it's now."
The 96th burning of Zozobra, the 50-foot-tall marionette that represents a year's worth of heartache, fears and regret, will take place at Fort Marcy park but without the crowds it has come to draw. With social-distancing measures in place and the event site blocked, the Kiwanis Club of Santa Fe has partnered with KOAT-TV to broadcast the burning statewide.
Sandoval said a local drone company also will provide aerial coverage of the event, which will include a fireworks show.
Just getting to this point as the pandemic took hold has created a variety of logistical challenges to organizers.
The entire process, Sandoval said, has been “very time consuming, very methodical.”
In a typical year, some 200 volunteers work together over the course of four long nights to build Zozobra from head to toe. But construction chairman Matt Horowitz said the crew this year started the job in late May to allow more time for a much smaller group to work in rotating shifts, following “extra cautious” social-distancing guidelines.
“This year definitely presented a lot of challenges, but it was worth it,” Sandoval said.
This year’s Zozobra will sport a bow tie and silvery/gray hair. He'll also be outfitted with colored pingpong balls and triangles made of resin meant to mimic the now-infamous coronavirus.
The event has never been canceled, not even during World War II. Organizers are proud the event can still take place, even if it's without the usual tens of thousands who usually watch in person.
“In a way, it’s stability. It’s this thing that comes back year after year that you can depend on,” said spokeswoman and volunteer Lisa Jaramillo. “In a world of uncertainty, it’s something certain. … In a year when nothing is normal, this helps give people a sense of normalcy.”
The Kiwanis Club, which uses the event to raise money for nonprofits that work with kids, had to find an alternative way to fundraise in lieu of ticket sales. The solution: Charge people $1 for each gloom submission, which will be stuffed into Zozobra's elbows, head and belly. So far, Sandoval said, the idea has been a success. The gloom sales already had raised $30,000 by Tuesday. Sales of "Zozorita" glasses had raised an additional $6,000.
Despite the changes, organizers said the spirit of the event — the eradication of gloom, the hope for renewal — remains the same.
“It’s an especially gloomy year. Events are canceled, people can’t gather. … On top of that, people are losing their jobs, losing their loved ones,” Horowitz said. “Zozobra is here so we can give him that nasty energy and he can burn it away.”
