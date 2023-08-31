Dancers, from left, Krysta Delgado, Olivia Warner-Love, Maddy Kettler and Charlotte Leachman put some finishing touches on their Gloomies costumes Wednesday as cast members, tech crew and Kiwanis Club event organizers gather for a dress rehearsal of the 99th Burning of Zozobra at Fort Marcy park. This year’s Old Man Gloom will recall pop culture icons from the early 2000s.
Dancers, from left, Krysta Delgado, Olivia Warner-Love, Maddy Kettler and Charlotte Leachman put some finishing touches on their Gloomies costumes Wednesday as cast members, tech crew and Kiwanis Club event organizers gather for a dress rehearsal of the 99th Burning of Zozobra at Fort Marcy park. This year’s Old Man Gloom will recall pop culture icons from the early 2000s.
The 99th Burning of Zozobra may sell out Friday night, with a new attendance limit of approximately 65,000 people at Fort Marcy Park.
At least 92% of tickets for the event had sold out by Thursday afternoon, event spokeswoman Lisa Jaramillo wrote in an email. It’s a note of caution for locals who traditionally wait to buy tickets until the day of the event.
After last year’s record crowd of about 71,000, the Kiwanis Club of Santa Fe, which runs the burning of Zozobra, decided to limit 2023 ticket sales to ensure public safety in case of an emergency, event chairman Ray Sandoval said.
“We want people to understand that we want them to have a good time, but first and foremost is, everybody’s got to go home safe,” he said. “It’s not that we want to exclude anyone, but … last year made us go back and reevaluate.”
The Kiwanis Club, with the help of consultants, landed on a plan to limit ticket sales to 55,000, anticipating about 10,000 children age 10 and under, who get in for free, also will come to Friday’s event.
People should plan to be in the park by 8:30 p.m. in case weather expedites the burn, Jaramillo wrote. The gates open and entertainment begins at 4 p.m.
Assuming there are no weather problems, the main event — the much-beloved burning of Old Man Gloom — is expected to go off between 9 and 9:30 p.m. and will be televised on KOAT-TV.
Santa Fe police Lt. Amanda Montaño said she is “not concerned” about security issues at the park if tickets run out and people are turned away. Clarity about different types of ticket sales this year, she said, has helped avoid problems similar to what happened in 2018, when security issues led to the burning commencing while some ticket holders were still outside the gates.
“We’ve worked quite diligently with the Kiwanis Club and security staff to ensure everybody has a safe and happy event,” Montano said. She added there will be a “heavy presence” of law enforcement, including event security, Santa Fe police and members of multiple outside agencies.
Sandoval said the Kiwanis Club takes security at the event “very, very seriously.” Last year, organizers spent $460,000 to put on the event and 80% of those expenses were security-related, he said.
That also means strict restrictions on what people can bring in.
People must put anything they bring, including food, in a see-through bag. Staff will have extra clear plastic bags on hand, Montano said.
No bottles, liquids or coolers are allowed in. There will be free water bottles inside the event.
And, once Zozobra is fully engulfed in flames, Sandoval will cut a wire, which causes the top-heavy marionette to drop straight down. That transforms the blaze into something more like a bonfire, which is much more manageable for public safety, Sandoval said.
Event organizers recommend parking for free at the South Capitol Rail Runner Station at 1301 Alta Vista St. Free shuttles to the park will run continuously from the lot beginning at 5 p.m. until 30 minutes after the lights at the park come back on. There will be specially marked accessible shuttle buses until 8:15 p.m.
People who bicycle to Zozobra can store their bikes with the Santa Fe Bike Valet west of the Zozobra entry gates at the Scottish Rite Center.
Many downtown streets will close starting Friday morning and will remain blocked until approximately 11 p.m.