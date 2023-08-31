This, literally, is one hot ticket.

The 99th Burning of Zozobra may sell out Friday night, with a new attendance limit of approximately 65,000 people at Fort Marcy Park.

At least 92% of tickets for the event had sold out by Thursday afternoon, event spokeswoman Lisa Jaramillo wrote in an email. It’s a note of caution for locals who traditionally wait to buy tickets until the day of the event.

