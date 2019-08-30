Friday night fever was alive and well in Santa Fe. Before long, Zozobra was not.
The 95th burning of Old Man Gloom, a symbolic destruction of darkness and despair that has been one of Santa Fe’s signature yearly rituals, brought brief concerns about high winds but went off without a hitch in the end.
“Zozobra’s always going to put up a fight,” lead organizer Ray Sandoval said moments after the 50-foot-tall marionette — this year a disco-themed monstrosity to honor the 1970s — came crashing down in flames.
After a festive celebration that included the crowd dancing and punching beach balls in the air to the Bee Gees’ “Stayin’ Alive” and chants of “Burn him,” tens of thousands stood in rapt silence as the lights went out.
Then came fireworks, a blare of trumpets and drumbeats as the red-clad Fire Dancer spun before the giant beast, taunting before finally he erupted in a shroud of flame, shrieked in pain and fell to the ground amid cheers.
This year’s burning at Fort Marcy park wasn’t bogged down by long lines to get in or plagued by as much trash in the aftermath, which have been problems in the past. A backpack ban and zero tolerance for big bags made the check-in process a lot smoother, security guards said. Lines were often shorter than 15 people and moved quickly through the gates.
“This is a litter-free event” read signs posted on food stands, strung across fences around the park and printed on volunteers’ T-shirts. City park officials were not authorized to comment but told The New Mexican they were working hard to keep the park and surrounding area free from trash.
Four friends from New York happened to stumble onto the event while in town for a long-planned trip to Meow Wolf’s House of Eternal Return. Samantha Coughlan, 27, a freelance stylist, said friends back home were shocked that the group had planned a vacation in New Mexico.
“It’s pretty funny, because they kept asking what was out here,” Coughlan said.
Marie Alexis Co, 25, said there wasn’t anything in particular she wanted to burn away with Old Man Gloom’s demise. “I think we just all want to leave everything behind.”
Darlene Rodriguez Ortiz said she and her brother Leonard and five sisters (Yvonne, Judy, Joann, Jonah and Sally) have attended 50 years of Zozobra burnings. They say the connection with family and friends is important, but they also sometimes miss the tailgating days.
“You used to be able to drive out here,” Sally Rodriguez said. “You’d sit on the cab of the truck and watch the burn.”
Eric Rael, 34, has been coming to Zozobra for 30 years. He said he came with his four kids and extended family that included about 35 people.
Rael, who owns his own home-remodeling business, was wearing white shades with green lettering in a scrolling message that read: “Burn Him.”
Zachariah Gutierrez, 31, has lived in Los Lunas his whole life but never saw Zozobra until this year. He brought his niece Tanaya, 17, up on the Rail Runner.
Santa Fe police Deputy Chief Ben Valdez said shortly after the finale that no major incidents were reported at the gathering, which featured a visible law enforcement presence, including officers with the Santa Fe Police Department, the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office, New Mexico State Police, the Rio Arriba County Sheriff’s Office, the Los Alamos and Española police departments, and the state Office of the Superintendent of Insurance, which investigates stolen vehicles.
Last year’s Zozobra left about 1,600 ticket buyers outside the park after organizers pushed up the burn by about 15 minutes, attempting to squeeze it in between two major rain and lightning storms. In the end, the lightning never got close enough to force an evacuation.
After organizers last year decided to reverse the event’s long-standing “no backpack” policy, security checks caused long entry lines and waits of up to an hour.
When the decision was made to start the burn early, some people who had been waiting ran through the gates. Then, organizers and law enforcement, concerned about security issues, blocked all remaining ticket holders from entering the park.
“It was unfortunate,” Sandoval told The New Mexican earlier this month, though he said he still considered last year’s event — during which 62,254 people did make it inside in time — a success.
The Kiwanis Club, which stages the event, paid $17,000 in refunds to the approximately 1,600 people who missed out last year, and it issued free tickets to this year’s event, one-night stays at the Drury Plaza Hotel and Zozobra posters.