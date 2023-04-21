All week, Alecia Martinez had been keeping a secret from her fifth-grade daughter, Aveaha Martinez. 

The Martinez family gathered in the gym of Piñon Elementary School for a surprise assembly Friday morning, an all-school event intended to reveal the big secret: Artwork by Aveaha and another student from the school was selected to decorate merchandise sold during the burning of Zozobra in September. 

Aveaha Martinez's drawing of Santa Fe's most infamous figure, complete with flames flickering around his torso and fireworks exploding around his head, will decorate this year's Zozobra toddler T-shirt while sixth-grader Leo Macias' portrait of the local boogeyman will grace this year's youth poster. 

