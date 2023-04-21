Piñon Elementary fifth grader Aveaha Martinez, her father Nicholas Martinez, right, and Ray Sandoval get a peek at her Zozobra T-shirt design unveiled Friday during an assembly at the school. Aveaha Martinez and fellow Piñon student Leo Macias won a statewide contest to design merchandise for this year's Zozobra event.
Piñon Elementary sixth grader Leo Macias reacts Friday after his Zozobra youth poster design is unveiled during an assembly at the school. Macias and fellow Piñon student Aveaha Martinez won a statewide contest to design merchandise for this year's Zozobra event.
Piñon Elementary fifth grader Aveaha Martinez gets a hug from her mother, Alecia Martinez, after the official unveiling of her Zozobra T-shirt design during an school assembly Friday. Martinez and fellow Piñon student Leo Macias won a statewide contest to design merchandise for this year's Zozobra event.
All week, Alecia Martinez had been keeping a secret from her fifth-grade daughter, Aveaha Martinez.
The Martinez family gathered in the gym of Piñon Elementary School for a surprise assembly Friday morning, an all-school event intended to reveal the big secret: Artwork by Aveaha and another student from the school was selected to decorate merchandise sold during the burning of Zozobra in September.
Aveaha Martinez's drawing of Santa Fe's most infamous figure, complete with flames flickering around his torso and fireworks exploding around his head, will decorate this year's Zozobra toddler T-shirt while sixth-grader Leo Macias' portrait of the local boogeyman will grace this year's youth poster.
Zozobra officials displayed the winning artwork at the assembly, revealing prints of the two pieces before students, staff, teachers and family members in a dramatic uncloaking that shocked the two student winners.
"This assembly just happened. I don't understand," Leo said after his name was announced as a winner. "It's crazy, it's crazy."
The fact that this year's two Zozobra youth poster and T-shirt contest winners hail from the same Santa Fe elementary school is a coincidence, said Zozobra event chairman Raymond Sandoval. The students' works were chosen from among nearly 500 entries from children across the state, from Las Cruces to Chama, in a blind and challenging selection process.
“Once you see all of these Zozobras in crayons and so forth, it’s just crazy to be told to then [pick a winner]. … It’s very difficult to choose the kids’ art,” Sandoval said.
But when Zozobra officials learned their two winners had come from the same school, Sandoval said they worked with Santa Fe Public Schools and Piñon Elementary staff to organize Friday's special celebration.
It was an opportunity, he added, to demonstrate the community's commitment to a flourishing arts scene and instill a love of the arts in Piñon's students.
When Sandoval asked the crowd in Piñon's gym how many of them had submitted their work to the contest, dozens of little hands went up.
"Zozobra was started by an artist with a crazy idea. Art is so important," Sandoval said to the students. "Art ties us together and expresses our feelings and our emotions."
Aveaha isn't the first member of her family to win the Zozobra youth art contest. Her older brother, Marcos Martinez, won the youth T-shirt contest in 2018, and he was there to cheer on his younger sister's achievement at the assembly.
"She's always said since her brother won the competition when he was this age, 'I'm going to win it just like my brother.' And she did," said Aveaha's dad, Nicholas Martinez.
Meanwhile, Leo's path toward the Zozobra poster prize started in art class at Piñon, where students were drawing their own version of the infamous effigy. He decided to submit his drawing to the contest.
"Since I had done it last year, I wanted to enter again because why not? What's going to stop me?" Leo said.
Despite his confidence in submitting his work, Leo was still astonished he'd won. It was unexpected, he said, and a little overwhelming because the contest itself combines two of his favorite things: Zozobra and art.
The sixth-grader has been attending the annual celebration with his family since age 4, when he watched the fiery festival from atop the shoulders of his dad, Leopoldo Macias.
"I'm proud and excited because I know that something he loves to is art," his mother, Estela Macias, said. "I'm so happy for him because that's like the ultimate thing."