In an about-face, county clerks will stop sending rejection letters to voters who have been approved for an absentee ballot.
Put another way, election officials in New Mexico will stop scaring people who are eligible to vote but were led to believe they might be denied a ballot.
Common sense, at least this one time, has pummeled the government bureaucracy into submission.
Why, you might ask, did county clerks ever inform voters who submitted a valid application that it had been rejected?
It was a messy case of the clerks using a confusing form letter that told only half a story — the alarming but inconsequential part.
In this white-hot presidential election year, thousands of voters sent their county clerk multiple applications for an absentee ballot.
The clerks responded with a terse letter stating that the voter's application had been rejected because of duplicate requests.
These letters omitted the most important information.
The voter actually had been approved for an absentee ballot. Because the voter had mailed in more than one request for a ballot, only the additional applications had been disallowed.
Being government insiders, the people running elections didn't appreciate the fear and loathing their letter caused.
Many voters called me to say they had been denied a ballot based on duplicate requests. Their unsuccessful attempts to reach someone in authority left them frustrated and worried.
Santa Fe County Clerk Geraldine Salazar said the wording of the letter came from the Secretary of State's Office, but it carried her signature. Every other county clerk sent out the same confusing letter, Salazar said.
It was written for one reason only. The letter fulfilled the technical requirements of a bill approved by the Legislature, or at least that's what the people running elections first claimed.
The law requires county clerks to inform a voter if his or her application for an absentee ballot was rejected.
Now Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver and her staff have decided it doesn't make sense to send this notification to a voter who submitted duplicate applications, one of which was approved.
"We have reviewed the statutory requirements related to absentee application rejection notifications. Based on our analysis, we have determined that a duplicate application received does not require a rejection notice to the voter," a member of Toulouse Oliver's staff wrote in a memo.
"With this in mind, you can refrain from sending any rejection notices that are created due to processing a duplicate at this time. No additional change in system processing is needed on your part."
Salazar, the Santa Fe County clerk, had promised to rewrite the letter for clarity. That's no longer necessary, since it has been scrapped.
Salazar said the change will lessen the workload of her staff. Many people who received the rejection letter phoned the clerk's staff to ask what additional steps they needed to take to qualify for a ballot.
"It's been a nightmare for our office," Salazar said.
One man said the stress wasn't limited to government workers. He received a rejection letter based on submitting more than one application for a ballot.
He had read an earlier column I wrote about the clerk's confounding letter, and how it misled voters into believing they wouldn't receive a ballot. The man thought he probably would be able to vote, but he wanted certainty.
He didn't get it after dialing Salazar's office for help.
"I called the phone number given on the letter to contact the county clerk. First of all, the auto-answering voice message is virtually incomprehensible; the recorded voices are so muddled it is impossible to understand what is being said.
"After listening to the buttons to push for specific subjects, I barely made out the voice telling me to push 'star' if I wanted none of the above. I pushed star and a recorded voice came on saying, 'This is not a working number' or the like. It then sent me back to the beginning, to the muddled voices."
To halt their anxiety, he and countless others are checking the status of their application for a ballot.
They can find some solace in part of this story.
The rusty gears of government are still grinding, though not as badly as they did in the heat of summer.
