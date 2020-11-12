A development team proposing a large-scale mixed-use project on both sides of Zia Road just west of St. Francis Drive plan to make 10 percent of the residential units in the first phase of construction affordable housing.
But there are no plans, at least not at the moment, to include affordable housing in the second phase.
The developers' affordable housing plans were among the questions neighbors asked Thursday night during a follow-up meeting about the proposed project in south-central Santa Fe. The first meeting two weeks ago abruptly ended because of internet connectivity problems.
Area residents raised a myriad of questions during the nearly two-hour virtual meeting that ranged from roadway improvements to dust control and landscaping plans.
A question about the developers' affordable housing plans kicked off the conversation.
The city requires 15 percent of new construction of apartments to be set aside as affordable housing with rents set below market rates. Developers can opt to pay a fee-in-lieu or do a combination of the two.
During the first phase of construction, on the north 12.1-acre parcel of the property, developers of the proposed mixed-use project plan to take the combination option, Jennifer Jenkins, principal at JenkinsGavin Inc., a Santa Fe-based development management firm representing the developers and property owners, told neighbors.
"We are proposing that 10 percent of those will be priced affordably in accordance with the city's guidelines, which would total 24 units, and there will also be a partial fee-in-lieu payment that would accompany that," she said.
The first phase, which would be entirely residential, would include 14 townhomes along the western edge of the property, immediately adjacent to the existing neighborhood, and 244 apartments.
The second phase, which encompasses an 8.9-acre parcel to the south and includes the New Mexico Rail Runner Express Zia Station, also calls for an additional 14 townhomes, plus 120 apartments, 84,000 square feet of office space and 36,000 square feet of commercial space.
"Right now, today, our proposal is going to be for a fee-in-lieu," she said. "As that project develops, we do really look forward to the opportunity to provide some affordable units on the south side as well. But because the south parcel is so market driven in terms of how each of those buildings are going to be developed, it's difficult for us right now to project that."
