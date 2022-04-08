The Santa Fe Planning Commission voted late Thursday to approve a final development plan and an important roadway realignment needed to clear the path for construction of the controversial 400-unit Zia Station project.
The final plan and realignment request was approved 6-1. Planning Commission Chairman Brian Gutierrez was absent from the vote, and Vice Chairwoman Janet Clow did not vote.
The Santa Fe City Council gave the project's preliminary plan approval almost a year ago.
New Commissioner Zulema Hinojos-Fall was the only member to vote against the project, noting some residents might be "offended" because it did not align with "Santa Fe Style."
"If the Santa Fe brand is eroded, then the money that comes into the city is eroded," she said. "And if that money is eroded, then a whole bunch of people are not going to be able to live or work here, much less rent or buy."
The project's developer, SF Brown Inc./Zia Station LLC, is planning to build a three-story housing and commercial development near the Zia Road Rail Runner Express train station at St. Francis Drive and West Zia Road.
Some residents have voiced concerns about the project's proposed height and appearance — the Planning Commission and the City Council had to OK a request to exclude the project from the height restrictions in what is known as the South Central Highway Corridor. There also were concerns about the potential impact on a nearby arroyo and increasing traffic.
In response, the project's agent, Jennifer Jenkins of JenkinsGavin Inc., said the development aligned with city code and would provide needed affordable housing for the city.
Ten percent of the units will be affordably priced on a 10-year affordability covenant. The developers also paid $148,814 to the city's Affordable Housing Trust Fund. A studio would cost $807 a month, a one-bedroom $928 and a two-bedroom $1,057, according to documents presented at Thursday's meeting.
As part of the project, developers will extend Galisteo Road and realign a portion of south of Zia Road to improve traffic flow. They will also add a new, button-controlled pedestrian crossing to Zia Road as part of a slate of improvements.
According to a traffic analysis of eastbound traffic on Zia Road, the amount of space taken up by cars waiting to turn would be reduced by 91 percent in the morning and 65 percent in the evening after the roadway improvements are completed and the complex is rented.
But Jenkins did raise concerns over a condition of approval from the city's Wastewater Management Division that would require the developers to rehabilitate a portion of an existing sewer line.
Jenkins argued the request, which would cost about $65,000, was not the responsibility of the developers because the capacity of the line will not be overencumbered.
"What is not typical is asking a developer to foot the bill for a city maintenance operation," she said. "And it is inappropriate, frankly. The city of Santa Fe, the water division, has an obligation to maintain its infrastructure, it is not our job."
Stan Holland, engineer for the city's Wastewater Division, said during the meeting that it was not unheard of for the city to make such requests on private land, adding the agency wouldn't have done so if it were not in the best interest of the city.
He said it would be easier to handle the issue now, rather than down the line, if the weathered pipe needs more extensive repairs.
"It is not a question of if it will need to be replaced," Holland said. "It is a question of when."
Jenkins said the applicant was willing to work out a tradeoff on utility costs but did not feel that the maintenance responsibilities should fall on the developer.
Holland said the request would have to be discussed with a supervisor.
Ed "Aku" Oppenheimer, president of the Candlelight Neighborhood Association, outlined concerns over the scope of the traffic analysis during the meeting and said the project would change by the time it opened, likely in 2024.
In response, Jenkins said the scope of the traffic study was set by city and state standards, not by the developer.
"We don't have carte blanche to just do whatever we want," she said. "We have design standards that were set up. We have permissible uses that are codified. That plan is an ordinance; it is law. We are bound by it."
Commissioner Pilar Faulkner said she understood community concerns, but liked the project and felt it fit the land.
"We have to spread the lift of the housing situation throughout the city," she said. "I support this project; I think it is a fairly decent project."
Commissioner Dan Pava said if the city can't come to terms on a dense development at the Zia Station site, then it might as well "sprawl all the way to Albuquerque."
"I think we have found the best we can under the circumstances," he said.
