Privately funded candidates already have outraised their publicly funded counterparts in most Santa Fe City Council races, according to their first set of campaign finance reports.

Geno Zamora, an attorney running for a District 1 seat, and District 4 City Councilor Jamie Cassutt, who is seeking reelection, have so far raised the most money by a wide margin, according to the reports, which were filed Friday and published Monday evening on the city clerk's website.

Zamora has far outstripped the other three candidates in the District 1 race with almost $52,000 in contributions, about $19,000 of which has been spent. Candidates Brian Gutierrez and Alma Castro are both relying on $15,000 in public funding. Castro has spent about $5,000 so far on her campaign, and Gutierrez almost nothing. The fourth candidate, Kathy Rivera, has raised $1,025 and spent nothing, her report shows.

