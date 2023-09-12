Privately funded candidates are outraising their publicly funded counterparts in most Santa Fe City Council races.
Geno Zamora, an attorney running for a District 1 seat on the council, and District 4 City Councilor Jamie Cassutt, who is seeking reelection, have so far raised the most money by a wide margin, according to the first set of campaign finance reports for the Nov. 7
election. The documents were filed Friday and published Monday evening on the city clerk’s website.
Despite the disparities, many candidates relying on about $15,000 in public funding said they felt confident in their ability to run competitive campaigns.
“I think we definitely can compete, it’s just a lot of hard work,” said District 1 candidate Brian Gutierrez, a former city planning commissioner.
Zamora, a former city attorney and general counsel for Santa Fe Public Schools, has far outstripped the other three candidates in the District 1 race with almost $52,000 in contributions; about $19,000 of it has been spent.
Candidates Gutierrez and Alma Castro, who runs a local restaurant, are both relying on public funding. Castro has spent about $5,000 on her campaign, while Gutierrez has spent almost nothing. The fourth candidate, former project manager Kathy Rivera, has raised $1,025 in private donations and listed no expenditures.
Zamora said he is “humbled” by the amount of support he has received and added he is heavily fundraising in part because of how crowded the District 1 race is.
“With four candidates in a contested race, fundraising is important,” he said.
A number of notable names appear on Zamora’s campaign contribution list, including Mayor Alan Webber, First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies, Santa Fe school board member Kate Noble and former City Councilor Peter Ives.
Gutierrez said there are “advantages and disadvantages” to using public funding, but he is still confident in his ability to reach voters via grassroots methods. What makes things more difficult, he added, is there are some neighborhoods in District 1 that can’t be reached by going door to door because they are in gated communities.
“We really have to be creative in the way we run this campaign and have to shop around for the best value whether it’s mailings, signs, T-shirts, et cetra,” he said. “It makes us think more about the steps we’re taking in the campaign because of the limited budget.”
Rivera attempted to qualify for public funding but did not receive enough support and decided to go the private funding route instead. Though she has raised little funding so far, she said she expects her numbers to rise.
She was unsurprised by how much Zamora has raised.
“I never expected to be leading the pack in that regard, but I am comfortable with where I am,” she said.
In District 2, challenger Phil Lucero, a member of the city Planning Commission, outraised incumbent Michael Garcia, who is relying on public funding for his reelection campaign. Lucero has raised $27,500, about $7,000 of which has been spent. Garcia has spent about $5,500.
Lucero said he is focused on raising a lot of money in part because Garcia has name recognition on his side.
“I’m definitely trying to out-fundraise, that’s just par for the course when you’re running against the incumbent,” he said.
Opting for private funding was the right decision for him, Lucero said, adding his deep roots in the community are helping to draw support.
Garcia said he wasn’t bothered by the disparity.
“I’m still very confident that we’re going to run a successful campaign,” he said. “You just have to be strategic in regards to how you allocate your resources.”
Garcia said his campaign has “a very strong ground game,” and he expects to be able to show voters for a second time publicly financed campaigns can be successful.
District 3 candidate Louis Carlos, a private investigator whose campaign is publicly funded, has spent $3,000.
Rival candidate Pilar Faulkner, a Planning Commission member and government affairs liaison, had raised about $12,000 by the filing deadline and had yet to spend any of it, her finance report shows.
Another initial candidate in District 3, Eric Morelli, announced last week he was dropping out of the race due to insufficient funding.
Faulkner entered the race later than most other candidates but said her team feels good about the campaign’s progress. Some big donors are holding off until later in the campaign, she added.
“I’ll raise what I need to,” Faulkner said, “but I’m more interested in going door to door” and meeting with people in her community.
Cassutt, a public health professional, has raised $39,474 and spent a little over $1,800 in District 4, while her competitor, Joel Nava, reported only a $52 contribution from himself.
Nava said he wanted to apply for public financing but missed the filing deadline while working at the Capitol as a security guard. He said he will have contributions coming in. However, he added, his campaign won’t be driven by donors but by his constituents’ needs.
“And the end of the day, their voice is what matters,” he said.
Chad Chittum, the only candidate running for municipal judge, has slightly over $2,000 in contributions, almost all of which come from himself and his wife.
United for Affordable Housing — a political action committee created in support of the proposed 3% tax on sales of homes over $1 million to support affordable housing initiatives, which will be on city voters’ ballots this fall — has raised about $5,500.
The next campaign finance statements are due Oct. 10, 30 days before the Nov. 7 election.