Z Pet Hotel & Spa owner Mark Edwards plans to reopen his Harrison Road pet boarding center March 16 next door to the Interfaith Community Shelter at Pete’s Place.
Edwards shut down Z Pet Hotel on Dec. 6 as homeless encampments lined both sides of Harrison Road.
He said conditions aren’t perfect now but is encouraged by actions Pete’s Place and the city have taken during winter.
“I’m getting calls and emails [from customers],” Edwards said. “They want me to open. My people want jobs. I want income.”
He “absolutely” is ready to call police if homeless problems arise, and he said he could close again in three to six months if conditions deteriorate on the street.
“I don’t think it’s going to be as bad as it was,” Edwards said. “That’s my optimism.”
He points to a judge keeping alive a lawsuit that Edwards and 10 other nearby merchants filed against Pete’s Place in October 2020, alleging the business owners were “deprived of the quiet enjoyment of their property” by the operation of the shelter. The plaintiffs added the city of Santa Fe to the lawsuit in July.
Police patrols have increased, he noted.
Edwards also was encouraged by a zero tolerance policy enacted in late January by Korina Lopez, the shelter’s new executive director. Pete’s Place, located on the corner of Harrison and Cerrillos Roads, offers beds, food, clothes and showers to Santa Fe’s homeless population. The shelter also provides access to health care, mental health counseling and housing services.
The policy states those caught camping on Harrison Road will be barred from resources and services at Pete’s Place, The New Mexican has reported.
“Maybe I can reopen again and operate my business in a safe environment,” Edwards said. “Maybe now I can open cautiously.”
