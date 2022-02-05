YouthWorks, a Santa Fe nonprofit that offers teens and young adults education and training opportunities, has launched a thrift store that will help support its many projects.
The store, called ThriftWorks, is located at 2905 San Isidro Court near the Siler Road bridge. It deals in desirable secondhand clothing, art, household items and furnishings for resale.
Organizers say 100 percent of the profits from the store will go to programs that help kids find individual success, improve their futures and raise families in Santa Fe.
The store also has expanded job training opportunities for participants in the program by providing them experience in retail, business management and customer service. They also learn how to repair and repurpose donated items.
Thriftworks accepts donations of new and used goods from the community, and its website — santafeyouthworks.org/thriftworks — provides a list of items that are acceptable and nonsuitable. The store is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
