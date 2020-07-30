The setup goes like this: There's a 12-year-old kid trying to make Italian wedding soup, and he's got this sidekick named Luigi who keeps getting in the way, hamming things up and basically throwing a spatula — rather than a monkey wrench — into the works.
Welcome to the kitchen comedy of Ian Collins and his pal Luigi, whose video antics were enough to win over the judges and make them finalists in Friday's virtual talent competition, "Military Kids Have Talent."
First, about the kid. Ian, who lives in both Santa Fe and Rio Rancho, is about to enter the seventh grade at the International Virtual Learning Academy. He loves to cook and to study lizards. No, he does not cook lizards. His father is retired chaplain, Col. Quentin D. Collins, a combat veteran turned chaplain who went from "killing souls to saving souls," as his wife, Melida Collins, put it.
Luigi is a 14-inch tall puppet who may or may not be Italian. For reasons best not explained, Ian treats him like a real person, even though when watching the video you can figure out that Quentin, offscreen, is supplying the voice for Luigi. So it's not even really a ventriloquist act, though it kind of sounds like one if you've had a shot of Italian grappa.
Hosted by actor Jocko Sims, “Military Kids Have Talent” is a virtual talent contest sponsored by the Elizabeth Dole Foundation that showcases the artistry of children and survivors of American military service members and veterans. Military kids from across the country submitted recordings of performances for the foundation's finalist selection. The 38 finalists — including Ian Collins — in five age groups show off talents such as solo and group vocal performances, dance performances and comedy.
Ian's contribution is clearly comedy, with a "kitsch-enesque" flavor to it. His parents say he is a good cook, having been weaned on kitchen utensils and ingredients since he was a child. He began baking and cooking at an early age. Mom says he "makes a mean steak." Ian says he prefers pancakes.
In the roughly two-minute video he submitted to the competition, he's trying to cook a meal and explain to viewers how to follow his instructions while Luigi cuts up, cuts in and tries to cut the rug.
"All of it is improv," Ian said during a recent Zoom meeting in which he stood in his kitchen flanked by his parents, with Luigi hanging out over to the side. A fan of old-style comedy and cartoons, Ian said Luigi is an homage to the Swedish chef of Muppets fame, and Luigi is the Swede's cousin.
The genesis of the act came about when Ian took up a challenge for a TBI Warrior Foundation competition. That project assists wounded and disabled veterans. Ian took a challenge from Elizabeth Dole and said he would make Italian wedding soup on camera — both vegetarian and nonvegetarian, as he explained it.
How Luigi got involved remains a mystery. He wasn't talking during the Zoom meeting.
Ian said Luigi gets all the laughs in the show. "I'm not a comedian. I'm not good at comedy," Ian said, though his father disagreed. Ian said he often laughs more than anyone else during his antics.
"I am not a quiet laugher."
He hasn't figured out his future yet. He's leaning toward herpetology, the study of reptiles and amphibians, or entomology, the study of insects. He'd like to cook for fun, not for a profession, Ian said.
He's nervous about Friday night, when the competition goes virtual, but he's happy he's a finalist.
Ian turns 13 in November and his wish is to start his own "cooking and comedy" YouTube show by then. His parents think he's a little young for that. He doesn't agree, but he has other concerns with the concept.
"I don't want people coming to my house expecting to laugh and eat," he said.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.