It’s a youth-led movement, but local organizers said Friday’s Global Climate Strike requires all hands on deck.
“We need everybody in this fight because that’s the only way we can win it,” said Artemisio Romero y Carver, a junior at New Mexico School for the Arts who helped organize a rally and march at the state Capitol that’s intended to raise the alarm about climate change — what young advocates see as Earth’s most emergent issue.
Six months after the inaugural Youth Climate Strike drew hundreds of New Mexico youth to the Santa Fe Plaza, calling for drastic measures to address global warming, young organizers are asking adults to join them at a second event in the city as part of an effort that’s expected to be the largest international demonstration against climate change in history.
Many adults are heeding the call: Faith groups, indigenous activists, environmentalists and humanitarian nonprofits have said they will participate.
Those planning to gather at the Roundhouse are among thousands of teens and adults across New Mexico — from Taos to the Mexico border — who have said they will participate in rallies Friday and a weeklong series of climate-focused events.
“2050 is the projected extinction date. I’d be in my 50s,” said Romero y Carver, who is a member of the nonprofit Earth Care’s Youth United for Climate Crisis Action, better known as YUCCA. “It would be my generation that would die. … It’s our future that’s on the line.”
Adults “have a moral accountability to us,” he added.
The youth-led movement to advocate for the environment began at the start of the year, when news spread of one Swedish teen’s decision to skip school every Friday to protest climate change outside the Swedish parliament building; 16-year-old Greta Thunberg has since gained widespread recognition for her success in mobilizing youth.
She inspired young people in more than 120 countries to participate in the March 15 Youth Climate Strike. In May, she helped stir another large-scale protest in about 130 countries. This week’s march is expected to be the biggest yet, with more than 2,500 communities in at least 150 countries registered to host an event. Millions of kids have noted on Facebook pages that they intend to show up.
Participants at Global Climate Strike demonstrations in New Mexico will voice support for the Green New Deal, encourage Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham to implement a Just Transition Fund — money to help communities that heavily rely on the oil and gas industry shift toward sustainable economies — and push local governments to prioritize becoming 100 percent carbon neutral by 2030.
These rallies come a day ahead of the United Nations Youth Climate Summit — the first U.N. summit organized specifically for young leaders — and three days before the U.N.’s Climate Action Summit in New York. Following a report released in March that said the world has 11 years to address climate change before it becomes irreversible, organizers said both meetings will be crucial in establishing concrete international plans to fight rising temperatures.
Thunberg will play an active role in both summits and will march Friday in New York’s Foley Square with some 1.1 million public school students who have permission to skip school for the gathering.
In Santa Fe, folks will gather at the Capitol at 11:30 a.m. before embarking on a procession to “climate polluter targets” such as the State Land Office and the New Mexico Oil and Gas Association headquarters. Following the march, participants will reconvene at the Roundhouse for a rally in the Rotunda.
Down in Silver City, the four-day Gila River Festival — a celebration of New Mexico’s last free-flowing river — is centered on climate change in alignment with the Global Climate Strike, said Allyson Siwik, director of the Gila Conservation Coalition.
Youth who helped organize the festival, which kicked off Thursday, include recent graduates of Silver City’s Aldo Leopold Charter School who attended Al Gore’s Climate Reality Leadership Corps in Atlanta. After returning from the event, the students organized an activist group called Thinking on a Mountain that holds a protest or march each Friday to raise awareness of climate-related issues.
“Not coming out to the strike is throwing away your voice,” said Emily Cox, a Thinking on a Mountain member who attends Western New Mexico University.
Aspen Coriz, a senior at Española Valley High School who helped organize Santa Fe’s Climate Strike, agreed: “I think it’s something everyone my age should be involved in, because it’s a matter of our future,” she said.
Other Climate Strike events in New Mexico:
• Farmington will host a rally at noon Friday at Gateway Park.
• A Las Cruces rally is planned from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at Albert Johnson Park.
• Students from more than 20 schools in Albuquerque are expected to attend the city’s “student and adult walkout” from 12:30 to 5 p.m. Friday at Robinson Park.
• Albuquerque also will host several Saturday events: a plant-powered pop-up market, a Keep Albuquerque Beautiful trash cleanup at the bosque and a Frack Off Chaco Coalition meeting.
• Taos will have a Climate Strike poetry slam Sept. 26.
• Española is holding a “crisis art” performance Sept. 27.
• YUCCA leaders and Albuquerque youth plan to meet with Lujan Grisham on Sept. 27.
The momentum won’t stop there, Coriz said. “It’s going to be a lifetime effort.”