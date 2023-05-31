Cadet Julian Romo, left, gives a helping hand as Nicholas Evarro tries to get a foothold on the final stage of the obstacle course Wednesday at the National Guard Armory in Santa Fe. Over 50 members of the New Mexico National Guard Youth Challenge Academy are in Santa Fe this week for training with shooting simulations, an obstacle course and rappelling. The group of 16- to 18-year-olds are near the end of a nearly six-month program meant to help at-risk youth.
Cadet Drayven Null struggles to right himself on the rappelling wall as over 50 members of the New Mexico National Guard Youth Challenge Academy visit Santa Fe this week for training at the National Guard Armory with shooting simulations, an obstacle course and rappelling. The group of 15- to 18-year-olds are near the end of a nearly six-month program meant to help at-risk youth.
With dark clouds overhead and brisk gusts in his face, Manuel Chavez lowered himself into an L-shaped position at the edge of a 50-foot-high tower. He began rappelling down the wooden wall, running into some trouble on the way.
Chavez, 17, didn't keep his brake hand behind him, causing him to slide down the rope and slip out of out the tight position required for a controlled descent.
Chavez corrected himself enough — with the help of a cadre shouting instructions from the tower — to reach the ground safely, albeit a bit shaken.