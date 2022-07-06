Zoey Mendivil, 1, reaches for an egg shaped percussion instrument to shake alongside her sister Lluvia Mendivil, who is drumming, and Emily Estevez during a Kids Singalong on Wednesday at the Southside Branch Library. The event was presented by Sarah-Jane Moody of Queen Bee Music Association.
Three-year old Sebastian Perez drums during a singalong Wednesday at the Southside Branch Library presented by Sarah-Jane Moody of Queen Bee Music Association. For information on upcoming singalongs, visit queenbeemusicassociation.org.
Zoey Mendivil, 1, reaches for an egg shaped percussion instrument to shake alongside her sister Lluvia Mendivil, who is drumming, and Emily Estevez during a Kids Singalong on Wednesday at the Southside Branch Library. The event was presented by Sarah-Jane Moody of Queen Bee Music Association.
Three-year old Sebastian Perez drums during a singalong Wednesday at the Southside Branch Library presented by Sarah-Jane Moody of Queen Bee Music Association. For information on upcoming singalongs, visit queenbeemusicassociation.org.
Zoey Mendivil, 1, reaches for an egg shaped percussion instrument to shake alongside her sister Lluvia Mendivil, who is drumming, and Emily Estevez during a Kids Singalong on Wednesday at the Southside Branch Library. The event was presented by Sarah-Jane Moody of Queen Bee Music Association.