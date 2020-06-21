We are beginning to see young birds (fledglings) leaving the nest throughout our area. Most birds will have more than one brood of young, and we are seeing that first brood testing their wings.
We tend to think of nests as safe, cozy sanctuaries for baby birds, but that is not really true. Often, the sooner a baby bird can leave the nest, the better. Predators have an easy time finding a nest full of loud baby birds, so parent birds work hard feeding and tending their young to get them grown enough to leave the nest as soon as possible. After fledging, the young birds are more spread out, and parents can help them to survive by continuing to feed them and by leading them to different spots every night. It might take several days for young birds to get the hang of flying and feeding on their own.
You will probably see parent birds feeding young ones, often as big as their parents, at your feeder. What a smart strategy for parents to show their young where to find a steady source of seed or suet. And it is so fun for us to watch. Half of all young birds won’t make it, but you can help by keeping pets indoors if you see any young birds in your yard.
When you see young birds hopping around your backyard, leave them alone. They are likely being watched and at least partially cared for by parent birds. Don’t “kidnap” them and try to feed them or care for them. But, if you see an obviously injured bird, call the Wildlife Center for advice. You can reach them at 505-753-9505.
Most songbirds stay in the nest until they can fledge and learn to fly within a few days. Some species, such as woodpeckers, swallows, and other cavity nesters, nest where there are no nearby branches for their young to grab onto when they first leave the nest. Unless startled by a predator, young of these species tend to remain in the nest until they are strong fliers.
When to leave the nest? I have been thinking about this a lot lately while trying to decide when it’s time for me to venture out more. When is it time to welcome customers into our store? When is it safe? I am not used to facing these sorts of decisions in the relative safety of my human life. It’s a 50/50 proposition for young birds when they take the leap. Those are lousy odds. Go birds! We are with you.
Anne Schmauss is the co-owner of Wild Birds Unlimited in Santa Fe and she loves to hear your bird stories. She is the author of For the Birds: A Month by Month Guide to Attracting Birds to Your Backyard and Birdhouses of the World.
