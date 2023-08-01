Lucy Smith, left, and Colette LaForte Andrews mimic the body language of the figures they are painting Tuesday as part of a mural in Casa Linda. The wall is the second to serve as a canvas for the youth Dragonfly Art Studio program, giving the children experience in the outdoor medium and bringing vibrancy to the neighborhood. "You walk by a wall — look, it's boring; it's a wall," said Colette. "You want to paint it. But you have to get permission. And you do, and, now, look!"
You would have thought Colette LaForte Andrews was selling deliciously flavored paint as she laid out the array of colorful cans lining the concrete walkway in the Casa Linda neighborhood.
“We have yellow. We have blue. We have pink. We have purple. We have green. We have orange,” the 7-year-old artist said, touching each can as she called out its color.
She had paint, all right. It was on her apron, her pants and in her hair, because some strands had dipped into the yellow paint can in her hands. All she was missing was a sign hanging around her neck that read: “Muralist at Work.”
Colette is one of about 40 children, ages 5 to 13, taking part in the Dragonfly Art Studio program. They are painting Santa Fe’s newest mural on a wall off Monterey Drive.
The 120-foot wall was turning into a colorful visual display of young bodies in motion — kids playing, dancing, jumping, strutting and hanging upside down — as some of the child artists brought visual life to the work Tuesday morning.
The blueprint for the mural is the brainchild of Brooklyn-based mural artist Pablo Ancona, who lived in Santa Fe as a teen and young man and who specializes in street art.
“I don’t think too many kids get this opportunity,” he said as about a dozen of the students painted the mural. “Most work at home with a piece of paper or painting a canvas. Not too many get to work outside.”
The beauty of a big mural created by a collective of artists, he said, is “it’s not just something you hang on your refrigerator. It’s seen by everybody.”
If this story sounds familiar, it’s because last year the Dragonfly art students painted a larger mural on the wall directly across from the one they’re doing this week. Ancona helped oversee that one, too, though he said it was more improvised than this year’s effort, which he planned out in advance.
Oceanna Holton, director of Dragonfly Art Studio on 3rd Street, said she got the idea to create the first mural last year as a way to engage her students in street art projects. As part of the process, she and other professional artists taught the students about the history of community murals and the difference between legal and illegal — that is, murals versus graffiti — street art.
Lisa Wilson, who owns a Monterey Drive house and the wall lining the concrete walkway, approached Holton earlier this year about painting her side of the walkway after seeing what the students did with the wall on the other side. Wilson’s daughter took art classes at Dragonfly years ago.
The kids went to work on the new mural Monday, using acrylic and spray paint. Growing up in rural Wyoming, Wilson said, the closest things she ever saw to a mural were “billboards.”
But in Santa Fe, home to a number of wall murals, “It brings life to the neighborhood — color, life, activity, “ Wilson said. The mural “kind of slows everyone down to look and talk about it.”
She said the mural can help build a sense of community among neighbors and the wall is “the perfect canvas” for the work titled “Space Boogie.”
Ancona, who studied at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago and the College of Santa Fe, said murals also discourage tagging by graffiti artists. He said those artists often follow a code not to tag over another artist’s work or on wall art that has been long established.
Holton and Ancona said no one has tagged the first mural since it was painted last summer, though the wall often served as a hotspot for graffiti activity before the mural’s time.
Colette, who was happy to show off the part of the mural she worked on, said painting allows artists “to show off the things you like in life.”
Like a marketing professional excited to show off a new product, she pointed to the mural and said, “You walk by a wall — look, it’s boring; it’s a wall.
“You want to paint it. But you have to get permission. And you do, and, now, look!”