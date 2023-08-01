080123 jw mural 1A.jpg

Lucy Smith, left, and Colette LaForte Andrews mimic the body language of the figures they are painting Tuesday as part of a mural in Casa Linda. The wall is the second to serve as a canvas for the youth Dragonfly Art Studio program, giving the children experience in the outdoor medium and bringing vibrancy to the neighborhood. "You walk by a wall — look, it's boring; it's a wall," said Colette. "You want to paint it. But you have to get permission. And you do, and, now, look!" 

 Jim Weber/The New Mexican

You would have thought Colette LaForte Andrews was selling deliciously flavored paint as she laid out the array of colorful cans lining the concrete walkway in the Casa Linda neighborhood.

“We have yellow. We have blue. We have pink. We have purple. We have green. We have orange,” the 7-year-old artist said, touching each can as she called out its color.

She had paint, all right. It was on her apron, her pants and in her hair, because some strands had dipped into the yellow paint can in her hands. All she was missing was a sign hanging around her neck that read: “Muralist at Work.”

080123 jw mural 1B.jpg

Ten-year-olds Maverick Allen, left, and Eleni Razatos collaborate on a colorful figure Tuesday as part of the mural in Casa Linda. The project is the brainchild of Brooklyn-based mural artist Pablo Ancona, who lived in Santa Fe as a teen and young man and who specializes in street art. "I don't think too many kids get this opportunity," he said. "Most work at home with a piece of paper or painting a canvas. Not too many get to work outside."
080123 jw mural 2.jpg

Children from the Dragonfly Art Studio program working on the Casa Linda mural show the paint covering their hands Tuesday.

Recommended for you