Rex Pyle spent Monday afternoon digging for lost treasures from his family’s past — most buried deep beneath the charred remnants of his home of nearly 23 years.

“C’mon, where’s my album?” Pyle asked as he struggled to find a signed record from the 1980s girl group Bananarama, a treasure he obtained years ago.

When he found it, the album cover bore the scorched scars of Saturday morning’s fire.

