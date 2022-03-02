A space for children and families looking to unwind with meditation and yoga is opening in the Railyard District next week, with rainbow-colored crystals and purple blankets galore.
Peace Place for Kids founder Kat Walsh, a yoga teacher and marketing company co-founder, said she hopes the space will allow families to find calm in a hectic world through mindfulness in a variety of activities when it opens Tuesday.
Mindfulness, the practice of focusing on the feelings and sensations of the present moment, is rooted in Buddhist and Hindu philosophies. It's sometimes used in psychological therapies.
"It's not living in airy-fairy la-la land," Walsh said of mindfulness in a recent interview. "You really do face what's going on inside of you. You feel the feelings."
Peace Place for Kids is the realization of a longtime dream of Walsh, who has also written a plethora of self-published children's and parenting books. She said she nearly opened the spot in New York City, where she had been living.
"COVID happened, and everything called me back to Santa Fe," said Walsh, who is from New York and has lived in Santa Fe. "I ended up coming back, and it just felt so right."
A central part of Peace Place for Kids will be "Magic Carpet" yoga classes, which Walsh designed and previously taught at tiny, Santa Fe-based alternative private school Fayette Street Academy and at wellness center Body of Santa Fe.
The classes focus on breathing, visualizations in nature and nature-based yoga poses, such as the sun salutation.
Walsh uses colored scarves and smooth stones, along with coloring sheets, to guide kids.
At Peace Place, the classes will be held on a padded mat in the largely purple studio, where a mural on the wall reads, "You are a bright and shining star," and the scent of sandalwood wafts through.
Walsh sees yoga for kids as an opportunity to build resilience against challenges, including bullying, she said.
"If something that is happening on the outside that's creating stress … they have some power by going within," Walsh said.
The 64-year-old New Yorker said she began her professional life as a fashion buyer before doing marketing for a Waldorf school in New York. She raised two children, now both in their 30s. During the 1990s, she said, she launched her yoga career after studying under Swami Satchidananda, famous for delivering the opening address at the 1969 Woodstock music festival and opening the Yogaville ashram in Virginia.
In addition to children's and family yoga classes, Peace Place for Kids will offer a line-up of drop-in classes covering a wide range of topics such as dance, parenting and art. All classes range from $15 to $30, some with additional charges per person for family classes.
Later this month, local Reiki practitioner and massage therapist Zachariah Grace will perform flute music to "open and balance the chakras," according to the Peace Place website. His music has garnered a following on social media — where, he said, parents use it as bedtime music for kids.
"Come with an open mind," he said.
Grace, a parent of two, met Walsh when his elder daughter signed up for a yoga class at Body Santa Fe.
"It was such a beautiful outlet for her," he said.
Grace sees yoga for kids as an opportunity for them to learn about remaining calm through difficult situations — something the American Academy of Pediatrics echoes on its website, which recommends yoga as a therapy for kids with emotional, mental, physical and behavioral health conditions.
"I think that's such a valuable tool for kiddos to be able to have," he said. "If we can educate our children on how to regulate their nervous system, how to deal with heavy emotions and things like that through alternative healing methods. I think that's a beautiful thing to be able to do."
