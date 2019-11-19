Des Moines, Iowa-based Yesway’s acquisition of the Clovis-based Allsup’s convenience store chain closed Tuesday for an undisclosed amount, six weeks after the sale by the Allsup family was announced Oct. 8.
Yesway acquired all 304 Allsup’s stores in New Mexico, Texas and Oklahoma, nearly triple the 117 convenience stores Yesway had acquired since convenience store brand BW Gas & Convenience Holdings LLC launched Yesway in 2015.
Allsup’s has the most convenience stores in Santa Fe with 10 and 116 stores in New Mexico. Yesway now has 421 convenience stores/service stations in nine states with ambitions to reach 500 to 600 stores in the next several years, company CEO Tom Trkla said.
The Allsup’s name and Allsup’s Burrito will remain. Mark Allsup, Allsup’s president, is now president of the combined company, Trkla said.
The acquisition is a marriage of Allsup’s food service and Yesway technology. Yesway’s more advanced technology will be incorporated into the Allsup’s stores and the Allsup’s Burrito could expand to more Yesway states, Trkla said.
Yesway has convenience stores in Iowa, Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming.
“With Yesway as the new steward of the Allsup’s legacy, we know that our values and our commitment to maintaining a hard-working, caring, and loyal culture will not change as we move forward,” Allsup said in a news release.
