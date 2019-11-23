1985
The Rev. Jim Brown, First Presbyterian Church
The Honorable Petra Maes, First Judicial District Judge
Sisters Patrick Marie and Shirley Le Blanc, Villa Therese Clinic
Margo Brace, Rape Crisis Center
Gary Bequette, law enforcement
Rep. Nick Salazar, state lawmaker
Al Sanchez, DeVargas Savings
Dan Namingha, Native American (Hopi) painter
Don Chunestudey, sculptor, teacher
1986
The Rev. George Salazar and Dan Padilla, St. John the Baptist Church
Jane and E.B. Hall, P’OAE PI Gallery
Hoyt Mutz, high school coach and counselor
David Gurulé, Santa Fe Group Homes
Darby McQuade, owner, Jackalope Pottery
Rain Parrish, Wheelwright Museum
Ramona Chavez and Marie Roark, Los Amigos del Valle
1987
Sister Shirley Le Blanc, Catholic Sisters of Charity
Mary Lou Cook, founder of Santa Fe Living Treasures
Rena Paradis, Literacy Volunteers
Joe Schepps, developer and philanthropist
Arturo Gonzales, La Familia Medical Center
Jacquie Stevens, potter
Elaine Juarros, teacher
Sarah Grace, New Mexico AIDS Services
Orlando Hernandez, animal shelter
Dorothy Wade, volunteer
1988
Sam Arquero, Cochiti Pueblo
Ann Dasburg, community and international justice activist
Alfonso Garcia, teacher and principal
Lynn Kelly, New Vistas
Andrew Shea, founder, New Mexico Repertory Theater
West Side Residents, United Farrocarril Neighborhood
Douglas Schwartz, president, School of American Research
Gilberto Romero, mental health advocate
Joe C’de Baca, District Attorney’s Office
Don Schmidt, AIDS Services
1989
Molly Whitted, former director of Santa Fe Beautiful
Gloria Sawtell, Santa Fe Community Foundation
Hilbert Sabin, Inter-faith Council, Peace Alliance
Arturo Gonzales, La Familia Medical Center director
Michael Riccards, St John’s College president
Paquita Hernandez, founder of Celebrate Youth!
Larry Bandfield, founder of Santa Fe Desert Chorale
Albert Ortega, Alvord Elementary School principal
Ellen Biderman, Ellyn Feldman, Susan McIntosh and Londi Carbajal, Santa Fe Children’s Museum co-founders
Anita Shields and Tina Lopez-Snideman, SFCC Women in Transitions program
1990
The Rev. Shirley Greene, United Church of Christ, Habitat for Humanity
Julie Padilla, Santa Fe animal shelter
Leslie Nordby, Acequia Madre principal
State Rep. Roman Maes, D-Santa Fe, for landfill legislation
Silver Ortega, city recreation department, involved in local sports
Chris Wells, environmental education, All Species Project
Edward Ortiz, Santa Fe schools superintendent
Connie Trujillo, founder and director of Esperanza Shelter for Battered Families
Michael Hamilton, El Parian gallery owner
Thomas Reed, founder of Vivigen genetic-testing laboratory
1991
Carol Decker, Spanish teacher and Vincenes neighborhood program
Dan Padilla, St. John the Baptist Soup Kitchen
Lenny Roybal, basketball coach
Suzanne H. Garcia, Maternal Child and Health Clinic
Linda Espinosa, Santa Fe High security guard
Michael Hice, AIDS & Comfort board, community foundation
Sam Hitt, forest preservation
Geraldine Salazar, Santa Fe Rape Crisis Center
Robert B. Gaylor and Linda Klosky, founders, Center for Contemporary Arts
Paula Devitt and Alice Sisneros, nurses, designed “Heartsaver” CPR program
1992
Lorraine Goldman, executive director of Partners in Education
Katherine Kagel, owner of Pasqual’s Café and Food Depot organizer
Skip Helms, stockbroker, United Way fundraising
Mike Bachicha, tennis professional and fundraiser
Kenneth Siciliano, AIDS activist
Jacob Viarrial, Pojoaque Pueblo governor
Stuart Stein, land-use and water rights attorney in La Cienega
James Rutherford, director of the Governor’s Gallery
Gerald Chacon, Rio Arriba agricultural extension agent, ranchers’ rights
Francella Perea, teacher, teen parent center
1993
Jóse Rámon López, award-winning Spanish Colonial santero
Ana Gallegos y Reinhardt, founder of Warehouse 21
John Stephenson, founder, Santa Fe Community Garden
Art Sanchez, city councilor, advocate for purchase of water system
Diane Reyna, Taos Pueblo, videographer
Al Wadle, gallery owner and volunteer fundraiser for the Santa Fe Community Foundation
Carol Miller, public health advocate and administrator
Dottie Montoya, Española Valley High School nurse
Richard Lucero, Española mayor, for downtown Plaza
Stephen Chambers and Marcy Grace, founders, Hope House residence for people with AIDS
1994
Juan Vigil, owner Stables art space on Canyon Road
Nancy Porter, Santa Fe Food Brigade
Peter Chapin, president, Santa Fe Habitat for Humanity
Rebekah Bloom Wolf, middle school student and La Residencia volunteer
Florian Artie Garcia, president, Santa Fe CARES
Jewel Cabeza de Vaca, Mana del Norte
Mary Karshis, nurse and patients’ advocate at St. Vincent Hospital
José Villegas, La Cienega neighborhood organizer
Endelecia Prince, Española ballet teacher
John Cammarata, academic counselor at Santa Fe Indian School
1995
Donald Christy, Santa Fe police sergeant, school resource officer
Jody Ellis, founder of Santa Fe Community Orchestra
Albert Gallegos, Our Lady of Guadalupe parish
Robert Guidice, volunteer Hope House, AIDS housing
Ernest Gonzales, Kuane Elementary School mariachis
Annabelle Montoya, People of Color AIDS Foundation
Nellwyn Trujillo, Literacy Volunteers of America
Koie McCauley, Salvation Army, United Way, St. Elizabeth Shelter volunteer
Karen Walker, Realtor, city home-rule movement
Carol Vigil, domestic violence commissioner, District Court
1996
Judith Scarvie, Food Depot
Ross Martinez, Española literacy volunteer
Paul Margetson, part owner of Hotel Santa Fe, youth soccer, United Way
Beatrice Nevares, Bienvenidos Outreach Program
Alfredo Ortiz, Boys State volunteer
Ernesto Ramos, New Mexico Senior Olympics
Herb Kincey, St John’s College Search and Rescue
Linda Craig, Pojoaque Valley Soccer League
Felix Trujillo, Taos Feeds Taos
Palemon Martinez, Rio Arriba Cooperative Extension agent
1997
Charles Maxwell, scholarship fund
Barbara Gonzales, San Ildefonso Pueblo potter
Chris Abeyta, community educator
Al Padilla, Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Fe
Dr. Irving Bunkin, Friends of the Library
Phil Bové, Acequia Madre preservation
Isidora Rael, nursing home volunteer
Sarah Atencio, Embudo-Dixon area recycling
Antonio Martinez, Upper Rociado church restoration
Anthony Trujillo, Our Lady of Guadalupe deacon and youth group leader
1998
Chuck Montaño, Citizens for LANL Rights
Kevin Bellinger, founder, Harambe youth center
Georgia Salazar Martinez, artist, Medanales community development
Bruce and Ellen Kaiper, Española teachers
Zane Fischer, co-founder of Plan B
Dr. Larry Schreiber, Child-Rite
Criselda Dominguez, Abiquiú resident
Alfonso ‘Trompo’ Trujillo, La Union Protectiva
Mary Venable, White Rock Senior Center
Catherine Oppenheimer, executive director, National Dance Institute-New Mexico
1999
Cookie Jordan, theater residency project
Tony Suazo, Española Santa Claus
Fabian Garcia, El Rito deacon
Nancy Zeckendorf, Lensic restoration
Michael Siegle, Crisis Response volunteer
Cervantes “Buddy” Roybal, Santa Fe community service
John and Emily Drabanski, Pecos teachers and Big Brothers, Big Sisters program
Don and Nancy Dayton, Santa Fe Search and Rescue, Eldorado community involvement
Dr. Trevor Hawkins, HIV/AIDS treatment
Ernie Lopez, Taos teacher
2000
Doug McDonald and Los Alamos firefighters
Roger Montoya, Velarde painter, dancer, choreographer
Fred Nathan, Think New Mexico, for all-day kindergarten campaign
Tom Mills and Bob Skyler, Santa Fe schools management audit
Julia Hudson, missionary teacher at John Hyson School in Chimayó
Nichoe Lichen, Ann Lacy and Carolyn Cook for preserving county open space
John Aquino of Ohkay Owingeh, health care and nutrition work with tribes
Kyra Kerr, St. Bede’s-Ortiz Middle School Partnership
Freddy Martinez, Little League baseball, World War II hero
Christiana Torricelli, Food Depot and Cerro Grande Fire relief
2001
Dale Ball, conservation and public trails
Glenn Burttram, Montezuma Lodge
Maryana Eames, cancer survivors work
Dani Frye and Neva Van Peski, League of Women Voters
Betty Kersting, Habitat for Humanity
Jose C. Martinez, youth sports
Tessie Naranjo, Native language preservation
Sylvia Ornelas, La Familia, teen parent and pregnancy issues
Bruce Richardson, Chimayó Crime Prevention
Mary Williams, foster parent
2002
Diane Albert, science-education specialist
Los Alamos County Council
Bill and Georgia Carson, Salazar Elementary School volunteers
Aaron Griego, youth programs in Dixon
Guy Monroe, El Dorado Fire and Rescue
Dave Neal, Pojoaque Schools Capital Committee
J. Patrick Lannan, Lannan Foundation
Gene Valdes, United Way, St. Elizabeth Shelter, church volunteer
Maria Cristina Lopez and other founders of Somos Un Pueblo Unido
Kathy Sanchez, Tewa Women United
Daniel Lehman, St. Michael’s student/El Castillo volunteer
2003
Jose Benito “Ben” Garcia, scholarship fund for Pojoaque students
Charlene Teters (Spokane), IAIA artist who has led charge against using Indian insignia by sports teams
Dick Roth, lobbied for ignition interlock
Arthur Hemmendinger, repairs cassette players for the blind
Doris Krause, cares for Alzheimer’s patients
David Ortiz, active in Pojoaque regional water planning, acequia issues
Chris Pederson, Capital High teacher and mentor
Ilean Martinez, organized for clean drinking water in Chimayó
Dr. Murray Ryan, physician, raised awareness about heroin overdoses in Rio Arriba County
Susan Rojas, Kuane Elementary volunteer, retired teacher
2004
Arlene Einwalter, Gerard’s House
Bob Pierce, computer fixer
Mike Naranjo, Rock Christian Outreach Church
Wes Studi, actor
Apryl Miller, JoAnn Sartorius, Suicide Intervention Project
Griff Dodge, cross country coach
Scott Abbott, teacher, church volunteer, Habitat for Humanity
Robin Reindle, Pecos Schools PTA
Jacqueline Rae Gomez, Pojoaque High student
Alia Munn, Second Street Experience
2005
Judy Espinar, International Folk Art Market
Salome DeAguero, retired educator, senior service advocate
Stewart Youngblood, Assistance Dogs of the West
Thomas Romero, El Museo Cultural
Sara Melton, land-use planning, preservation
Clark Case, community radio station, co-op in Dixon
Yolanda Colorado/Pat Greathouse/
Eddie Hernandez, Little Mozart and Mariachi program, youth symphony and music programs
Connie Tsosie, Pueblo Opera Program
Diane Granito, Heart Gallery adoption project
Rebecca Donohue, school counselor
2006
Carlos Martinez Sr., preservation of cultural and historical traditions
Joe Maestas, Santa Cruz Irrigation, and Ray Romero, La Cienega, acequia advocacy
Shirl Abbey, care of elderly
Maynard Chapman, Food for Santa Fe
Anne McCormick, Many Mothers
Sarah Rochester, visiting nurses
Peter Doniger, tax assistant
Rosemary Crawford, children’s theater
Valdez Abeyta y Valdez, youth advocate, community activist
2007
Monica Lovato, boxer
Mary Louise and Gordon Betancourt, youth sports, delinquency, at-risk teens
Fred Bender, education reform, Boys & Girls Clubs
Julia Abeyta, Native American education
Dianne Baros, Pojoaque youth sports
Donald Stout, gay rights
Barbara Wolff, medical disaster assistance
Marcella Ortiz Gonzales, St. Anne Parish
Friends of the Library, new Southside Branch Library
Virginia Wilson, National Alliance for Mental Illness
2008
Santa Fe Indian School Spoken Word Team
Christopher Willett, animal rescue
Juanita Manzanares, helping students into college
Tessie Lopez, the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe
Mario Montoya and Denise Nava, Guitars not Guns
Melynn Schuyler, YouthWorks
Jim Black, St. John’s Soup Kitchen
Santa Fe Railyard Community Corp.
Roland Trujillo, parish and family volunteer
Connie Axton, ARTsmart
2009
James Gallegos, veteran funeral honors
Manny Ortiz, Boy Scouts
Ernestine Hagman, student guidance
Dorothy Massey, Collected Works Bookstore owner
Desiree Romero, nursing home volunteer
Al Lucero, Maria’s New Mexican Kitchen
Dave McQuarie, disability advocate
Johnny Micou, Gailsteo Basin preservation
Lou Finley, tutoring
Jose and Clare Villa, Northern Rio Grande Heritage
2010
Interfaith Community Shelter
Mary Helen Romero Kelty, mariachi conquistador
Clayton Lewis, teen volunteer teacher Captial High, SFCC
Consuelo Hernandez, Old Santa Fe Trail Gift Shop
Ray Valdez, Zozobra
Alice Temple, Girls on the Run
The Rev. Talitha Arnold, faith and human rights
Herb Lotz, photographer, gay rights, vets volunteer
Elizabeth Guss, math volunteer
Lydia Pendley, social justice
2011
William Martin and Lorencita Taylor, language preservation
Napoleon Garcia, Abiquiú
Kassandra Rosales, school waste
Kathryn Flynn, New Deal preservation
Jenny Mier, Bienvenidos Outreach
Shelley Oram, Rowe Volunteer Fire Department
Gaile Herling, Adelante
Delma DeLora, union leader for nurses
Marcos Garcia, coach and El Rito community volunteer
Willard Chilcott, Santa Fe Century
2012
Rob Krumholz, Cross of the Martyrs volunteer
Joe Zebrowski, Sheridan, N.M., water relief
Beverley Weller, Big Sister, Treehouse Camp, hospice, special ed
Annette Vigil Hayden, Truchas church preservation
Bill Baxter, Santa Fe County open space
Bobbi Hall, Food Depot
Craig Barnes, civil rights, progressive politics
Robert Eisenstein, Santa Fe Alliance for Science
Santa Fe Striders, running and physical exercise advocates
2013
Narcisco Quintana, Nambé community
Irene Padilla, quilter
Will Channing, Wings of America
Elmer Leslie, Habitat for Humanity
Kenneth Mayers, Veterans for Peace
Cesar Bernal, community soccer
Mel Gallegos, musician, coach and teacher
Mara Taub, prisoner and immigrant rights
Notah Begay III, professional golfer, youth advocate
Norma McCallan, hiking, outdoors volunteer
2014
George Rivera, Pojoaque Pueblo
Bette Booth, parks, youth and neighborhood advocate
Robert Ortiz, prison volunteer
Christine Johnson, St. Bede’s community
Anna Cardenas, Galisteo preservation
John Rochester, Santa Fe Performing Arts, Food Depot, philanthropy
Katherine Wells, Mesa Prieta Petroglyph Project
Kathy Olshefsky, mounted search and rescue
John Berkenfield, SWAIA, Spanish Colonial Arts Society, El Rancho de las Golondrinas
Socorro Aragón, Northern New Mexico culture
2015
Enrique M. Montoya, church deacon
Jane Buchsbaum, Native American arts
Eleanor Ortiz, education and community involvement
Meredith Machen, League of Women Voters
Cheryl Brown, suicide prevention
Joseph Eigner, Eldorado sustainability
Raymond Bal, Chimayó preservation
Ray Lopez, crisis intervention
Daniel Coriz, open space and trails
Deborah Simon, Rotary International
2016
Mary Chavez, Farm to Table, Esperanza Shelter, Santa Fe Mountain Center
Steve LaRance, Hoop Dance teacher
Miranda Viscoli, New Mexicans to Prevent Gun Violence
Ben Martinez, Mary Esther Gonzales Senior Center
Douglass Schocke, Computer Charity NM
Rick Martinez, Keep Santa Fe Beautiful, community advocacy
Michele Herling, Compassionate Touch Network
Esequiel Marquez, Feeding Santa Fe
Donald “Wiz” Allred, Youth Heartline
Roxanne Swentzell, restoring Native food traditions
2017
Glenys Carl, Coming Home Connection
Billie Russell, Tugan 3 veterans support group
Juan Valdez, mental health and addiction counselor
Allegra Love, Santa Fe Dreamers Project
Shel Neymark, Embudo Valley Library and Community Center
Nancy Gehman, CASA volunteer for foster children
Mi’Jan Celie Tho-Biaz, Voces de Libertad
Marcos Zubia, Esperanza Shelter for Battered Families
Angelique Chavez, special-needs prom
Wendy Hassemer, Española MainStreet Theater
2018
Betty Weseman, Thanksgiving meal for those in need in Pecos
Sandra Greigo Martinez, counseling incarcerated women
Meryl Lieberman, Casa Milago
Kenneth Salazar, Santa Cruz Irrigation District and East Rio Arriba Soil and Water Conservation District
Regis Pecos, brokered a peace deal over a divisive Fiesta de Santa Fe pageant
W. Peyton George, repair work for seniors
Fabiola Guillen, cuts and styles hair for senior citizens, Bienvenidos
Hubert van Hecke, weekly science classes at Wood Gormley Elementary School
Tammy Berendzen, Santa Fe Skating Club
Judy Costlow, Santa Fe Chamber Music Festival, Santa Fe Desert Chorale, Lensic Performing Arts Center, Santa Fe Opera, Kitchen Angels, Santa Fe Chili and Marching Society, Trails Alliance of Santa Fe and Seniors on Bikes
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.