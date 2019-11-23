1985

The Rev. Jim Brown, First Presbyterian Church

The Honorable Petra Maes, First Judicial District Judge

Sisters Patrick Marie and Shirley Le Blanc, Villa Therese Clinic

Margo Brace, Rape Crisis Center

Gary Bequette, law enforcement

Rep. Nick Salazar, state lawmaker

Al Sanchez, DeVargas Savings

Dan Namingha, Native American (Hopi) painter

Don Chunestudey, sculptor, teacher

1986

The Rev. George Salazar and Dan Padilla, St. John the Baptist Church

Jane and E.B. Hall, P’OAE PI Gallery

Hoyt Mutz, high school coach and counselor

David Gurulé, Santa Fe Group Homes

Darby McQuade, owner, Jackalope Pottery

Rain Parrish, Wheelwright Museum

Ramona Chavez and Marie Roark, Los Amigos del Valle

1987

Sister Shirley Le Blanc, Catholic Sisters of Charity

Mary Lou Cook, founder of Santa Fe Living Treasures

Rena Paradis, Literacy Volunteers

Joe Schepps, developer and philanthropist

Arturo Gonzales, La Familia Medical Center

Jacquie Stevens, potter

Elaine Juarros, teacher

Sarah Grace, New Mexico AIDS Services

Orlando Hernandez, animal shelter

Dorothy Wade, volunteer

1988

Sam Arquero, Cochiti Pueblo

Ann Dasburg, community and international justice activist

Alfonso Garcia, teacher and principal

Lynn Kelly, New Vistas

Andrew Shea, founder, New Mexico Repertory Theater

West Side Residents, United Farrocarril Neighborhood

Douglas Schwartz, president, School of American Research

Gilberto Romero, mental health advocate

Joe C’de Baca, District Attorney’s Office

Don Schmidt, AIDS Services

1989

Molly Whitted, former director of Santa Fe Beautiful

Gloria Sawtell, Santa Fe Community Foundation

Hilbert Sabin, Inter-faith Council, Peace Alliance

Arturo Gonzales, La Familia Medical Center director

Michael Riccards, St John’s College president

Paquita Hernandez, founder of Celebrate Youth!

Larry Bandfield, founder of Santa Fe Desert Chorale

Albert Ortega, Alvord Elementary School principal

Ellen Biderman, Ellyn Feldman, Susan McIntosh and Londi Carbajal, Santa Fe Children’s Museum co-founders

Anita Shields and Tina Lopez-Snideman, SFCC Women in Transitions program

1990

The Rev. Shirley Greene, United Church of Christ, Habitat for Humanity

Julie Padilla, Santa Fe animal shelter

Leslie Nordby, Acequia Madre principal

State Rep. Roman Maes, D-Santa Fe, for landfill legislation

Silver Ortega, city recreation department, involved in local sports

Chris Wells, environmental education, All Species Project

Edward Ortiz, Santa Fe schools superintendent

Connie Trujillo, founder and director of Esperanza Shelter for Battered Families

Michael Hamilton, El Parian gallery owner

Thomas Reed, founder of Vivigen genetic-testing laboratory

1991

Carol Decker, Spanish teacher and Vincenes neighborhood program

Dan Padilla, St. John the Baptist Soup Kitchen

Lenny Roybal, basketball coach

Suzanne H. Garcia, Maternal Child and Health Clinic

Linda Espinosa, Santa Fe High security guard

Michael Hice, AIDS & Comfort board, community foundation

Sam Hitt, forest preservation

Geraldine Salazar, Santa Fe Rape Crisis Center

Robert B. Gaylor and Linda Klosky, founders, Center for Contemporary Arts

Paula Devitt and Alice Sisneros, nurses, designed “Heartsaver” CPR program

1992

Lorraine Goldman, executive director of Partners in Education

Katherine Kagel, owner of Pasqual’s Café and Food Depot organizer

Skip Helms, stockbroker, United Way fundraising

Mike Bachicha, tennis professional and fundraiser

Kenneth Siciliano, AIDS activist

Jacob Viarrial, Pojoaque Pueblo governor

Stuart Stein, land-use and water rights attorney in La Cienega

James Rutherford, director of the Governor’s Gallery

Gerald Chacon, Rio Arriba agricultural extension agent, ranchers’ rights

Francella Perea, teacher, teen parent center

1993

Jóse Rámon López, award-winning Spanish Colonial santero

Ana Gallegos y Reinhardt, founder of Warehouse 21

John Stephenson, founder, Santa Fe Community Garden

Art Sanchez, city councilor, advocate for purchase of water system

Diane Reyna, Taos Pueblo, videographer

Al Wadle, gallery owner and volunteer fundraiser for the Santa Fe Community Foundation

Carol Miller, public health advocate and administrator

Dottie Montoya, Española Valley High School nurse

Richard Lucero, Española mayor, for downtown Plaza

Stephen Chambers and Marcy Grace, founders, Hope House residence for people with AIDS

1994

Juan Vigil, owner Stables art space on Canyon Road

Nancy Porter, Santa Fe Food Brigade

Peter Chapin, president, Santa Fe Habitat for Humanity

Rebekah Bloom Wolf, middle school student and La Residencia volunteer

Florian Artie Garcia, president, Santa Fe CARES

Jewel Cabeza de Vaca, Mana del Norte

Mary Karshis, nurse and patients’ advocate at St. Vincent Hospital

José Villegas, La Cienega neighborhood organizer

Endelecia Prince, Española ballet teacher

John Cammarata, academic counselor at Santa Fe Indian School

1995

Donald Christy, Santa Fe police sergeant, school resource officer

Jody Ellis, founder of Santa Fe Community Orchestra

Albert Gallegos, Our Lady of Guadalupe parish

Robert Guidice, volunteer Hope House, AIDS housing

Ernest Gonzales, Kuane Elementary School mariachis

Annabelle Montoya, People of Color AIDS Foundation

Nellwyn Trujillo, Literacy Volunteers of America

Koie McCauley, Salvation Army, United Way, St. Elizabeth Shelter volunteer

Karen Walker, Realtor, city home-rule movement

Carol Vigil, domestic violence commissioner, District Court

1996

Judith Scarvie, Food Depot

Ross Martinez, Española literacy volunteer

Paul Margetson, part owner of Hotel Santa Fe, youth soccer, United Way

Beatrice Nevares, Bienvenidos Outreach Program

Alfredo Ortiz, Boys State volunteer

Ernesto Ramos, New Mexico Senior Olympics

Herb Kincey, St John’s College Search and Rescue

Linda Craig, Pojoaque Valley Soccer League

Felix Trujillo, Taos Feeds Taos

Palemon Martinez, Rio Arriba Cooperative Extension agent

1997

Charles Maxwell, scholarship fund

Barbara Gonzales, San Ildefonso Pueblo potter

Chris Abeyta, community educator

Al Padilla, Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Fe

Dr. Irving Bunkin, Friends of the Library

Phil Bové, Acequia Madre preservation

Isidora Rael, nursing home volunteer

Sarah Atencio, Embudo-Dixon area recycling

Antonio Martinez, Upper Rociado church restoration

Anthony Trujillo, Our Lady of Guadalupe deacon and youth group leader

1998

Chuck Montaño, Citizens for LANL Rights

Kevin Bellinger, founder, Harambe youth center

Georgia Salazar Martinez, artist, Medanales community development

Bruce and Ellen Kaiper, Española teachers

Zane Fischer, co-founder of Plan B

Dr. Larry Schreiber, Child-Rite

Criselda Dominguez, Abiquiú resident

Alfonso ‘Trompo’ Trujillo, La Union Protectiva

Mary Venable, White Rock Senior Center

Catherine Oppenheimer, executive director, National Dance Institute-New Mexico

1999

Cookie Jordan, theater residency project

Tony Suazo, Española Santa Claus

Fabian Garcia, El Rito deacon

Nancy Zeckendorf, Lensic restoration

Michael Siegle, Crisis Response volunteer

Cervantes “Buddy” Roybal, Santa Fe community service

John and Emily Drabanski, Pecos teachers and Big Brothers, Big Sisters program

Don and Nancy Dayton, Santa Fe Search and Rescue, Eldorado community involvement

Dr. Trevor Hawkins, HIV/AIDS treatment

Ernie Lopez, Taos teacher

2000

Doug McDonald and Los Alamos firefighters

Roger Montoya, Velarde painter, dancer, choreographer

Fred Nathan, Think New Mexico, for all-day kindergarten campaign

Tom Mills and Bob Skyler, Santa Fe schools management audit

Julia Hudson, missionary teacher at John Hyson School in Chimayó

Nichoe Lichen, Ann Lacy and Carolyn Cook for preserving county open space

John Aquino of Ohkay Owingeh, health care and nutrition work with tribes

Kyra Kerr, St. Bede’s-Ortiz Middle School Partnership

Freddy Martinez, Little League baseball, World War II hero

Christiana Torricelli, Food Depot and Cerro Grande Fire relief

2001

Dale Ball, conservation and public trails

Glenn Burttram, Montezuma Lodge

Maryana Eames, cancer survivors work

Dani Frye and Neva Van Peski, League of Women Voters

Betty Kersting, Habitat for Humanity

Jose C. Martinez, youth sports

Tessie Naranjo, Native language preservation

Sylvia Ornelas, La Familia, teen parent and pregnancy issues

Bruce Richardson, Chimayó Crime Prevention

Mary Williams, foster parent

2002

Diane Albert, science-education specialist

Los Alamos County Council

Bill and Georgia Carson, Salazar Elementary School volunteers

Aaron Griego, youth programs in Dixon

Guy Monroe, El Dorado Fire and Rescue

Dave Neal, Pojoaque Schools Capital Committee

J. Patrick Lannan, Lannan Foundation

Gene Valdes, United Way, St. Elizabeth Shelter, church volunteer

Maria Cristina Lopez and other founders of Somos Un Pueblo Unido

Kathy Sanchez, Tewa Women United

Daniel Lehman, St. Michael’s student/El Castillo volunteer

2003

Jose Benito “Ben” Garcia, scholarship fund for Pojoaque students

Charlene Teters (Spokane), IAIA artist who has led charge against using Indian insignia by sports teams

Dick Roth, lobbied for ignition interlock

Arthur Hemmendinger, repairs cassette players for the blind

Doris Krause, cares for Alzheimer’s patients

David Ortiz, active in Pojoaque regional water planning, acequia issues

Chris Pederson, Capital High teacher and mentor

Ilean Martinez, organized for clean drinking water in Chimayó

Dr. Murray Ryan, physician, raised awareness about heroin overdoses in Rio Arriba County

Susan Rojas, Kuane Elementary volunteer, retired teacher

2004

Arlene Einwalter, Gerard’s House

Bob Pierce, computer fixer

Mike Naranjo, Rock Christian Outreach Church

Wes Studi, actor

Apryl Miller, JoAnn Sartorius, Suicide Intervention Project

Griff Dodge, cross country coach

Scott Abbott, teacher, church volunteer, Habitat for Humanity

Robin Reindle, Pecos Schools PTA

Jacqueline Rae Gomez, Pojoaque High student

Alia Munn, Second Street Experience

2005

Judy Espinar, International Folk Art Market

Salome DeAguero, retired educator, senior service advocate

Stewart Youngblood, Assistance Dogs of the West

Thomas Romero, El Museo Cultural

Sara Melton, land-use planning, preservation

Clark Case, community radio station, co-op in Dixon

Yolanda Colorado/Pat Greathouse/

Eddie Hernandez, Little Mozart and Mariachi program, youth symphony and music programs

Connie Tsosie, Pueblo Opera Program

Diane Granito, Heart Gallery adoption project

Rebecca Donohue, school counselor

2006

Carlos Martinez Sr., preservation of cultural and historical traditions

Joe Maestas, Santa Cruz Irrigation, and Ray Romero, La Cienega, acequia advocacy

Shirl Abbey, care of elderly

Maynard Chapman, Food for Santa Fe

Anne McCormick, Many Mothers

Sarah Rochester, visiting nurses

Peter Doniger, tax assistant

Rosemary Crawford, children’s theater

Valdez Abeyta y Valdez, youth advocate, community activist

2007

Monica Lovato, boxer

Mary Louise and Gordon Betancourt, youth sports, delinquency, at-risk teens

Fred Bender, education reform, Boys & Girls Clubs

Julia Abeyta, Native American education

Dianne Baros, Pojoaque youth sports

Donald Stout, gay rights

Barbara Wolff, medical disaster assistance

Marcella Ortiz Gonzales, St. Anne Parish

Friends of the Library, new Southside Branch Library

Virginia Wilson, National Alliance for Mental Illness

2008

Santa Fe Indian School Spoken Word Team

Christopher Willett, animal rescue

Juanita Manzanares, helping students into college

Tessie Lopez, the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe

Mario Montoya and Denise Nava, Guitars not Guns

Melynn Schuyler, YouthWorks

Jim Black, St. John’s Soup Kitchen

Santa Fe Railyard Community Corp.

Roland Trujillo, parish and family volunteer

Connie Axton, ARTsmart

2009

James Gallegos, veteran funeral honors

Manny Ortiz, Boy Scouts

Ernestine Hagman, student guidance

Dorothy Massey, Collected Works Bookstore owner

Desiree Romero, nursing home volunteer

Al Lucero, Maria’s New Mexican Kitchen

Dave McQuarie, disability advocate

Johnny Micou, Gailsteo Basin preservation

Lou Finley, tutoring

Jose and Clare Villa, Northern Rio Grande Heritage

2010

Interfaith Community Shelter

Mary Helen Romero Kelty, mariachi conquistador

Clayton Lewis, teen volunteer teacher Captial High, SFCC

Consuelo Hernandez, Old Santa Fe Trail Gift Shop

Ray Valdez, Zozobra

Alice Temple, Girls on the Run

The Rev. Talitha Arnold, faith and human rights

Herb Lotz, photographer, gay rights, vets volunteer

Elizabeth Guss, math volunteer

Lydia Pendley, social justice

2011

William Martin and Lorencita Taylor, language preservation

Napoleon Garcia, Abiquiú

Kassandra Rosales, school waste

Kathryn Flynn, New Deal preservation

Jenny Mier, Bienvenidos Outreach

Shelley Oram, Rowe Volunteer Fire Department

Gaile Herling, Adelante

Delma DeLora, union leader for nurses

Marcos Garcia, coach and El Rito community volunteer

Willard Chilcott, Santa Fe Century

2012

Rob Krumholz, Cross of the Martyrs volunteer

Joe Zebrowski, Sheridan, N.M., water relief

Beverley Weller, Big Sister, Treehouse Camp, hospice, special ed

Annette Vigil Hayden, Truchas church preservation

Bill Baxter, Santa Fe County open space

Bobbi Hall, Food Depot

Craig Barnes, civil rights, progressive politics

Robert Eisenstein, Santa Fe Alliance for Science

Santa Fe Striders, running and physical exercise advocates

2013

Narcisco Quintana, Nambé community

Irene Padilla, quilter

Will Channing, Wings of America

Elmer Leslie, Habitat for Humanity

Kenneth Mayers, Veterans for Peace

Cesar Bernal, community soccer

Mel Gallegos, musician, coach and teacher

Mara Taub, prisoner and immigrant rights

Notah Begay III, professional golfer, youth advocate

Norma McCallan, hiking, outdoors volunteer

2014

George Rivera, Pojoaque Pueblo

Bette Booth, parks, youth and neighborhood advocate

Robert Ortiz, prison volunteer

Christine Johnson, St. Bede’s community

Anna Cardenas, Galisteo preservation

John Rochester, Santa Fe Performing Arts, Food Depot, philanthropy

Katherine Wells, Mesa Prieta Petroglyph Project

Kathy Olshefsky, mounted search and rescue

John Berkenfield, SWAIA, Spanish Colonial Arts Society, El Rancho de las Golondrinas

Socorro Aragón, Northern New Mexico culture

2015

Enrique M. Montoya, church deacon

Jane Buchsbaum, Native American arts

Eleanor Ortiz, education and community involvement

Meredith Machen, League of Women Voters

Cheryl Brown, suicide prevention

Joseph Eigner, Eldorado sustainability

Raymond Bal, Chimayó preservation

Ray Lopez, crisis intervention

Daniel Coriz, open space and trails

Deborah Simon, Rotary International

2016

Mary Chavez, Farm to Table, Esperanza Shelter, Santa Fe Mountain Center

Steve LaRance, Hoop Dance teacher

Miranda Viscoli, New Mexicans to Prevent Gun Violence

Ben Martinez, Mary Esther Gonzales Senior Center

Douglass Schocke, Computer Charity NM

Rick Martinez, Keep Santa Fe Beautiful, community advocacy

Michele Herling, Compassionate Touch Network

Esequiel Marquez, Feeding Santa Fe

Donald “Wiz” Allred, Youth Heartline

Roxanne Swentzell, restoring Native food traditions

2017

Glenys Carl, Coming Home Connection

Billie Russell, Tugan 3 veterans support group

Juan Valdez, mental health and addiction counselor

Allegra Love, Santa Fe Dreamers Project

Shel Neymark, Embudo Valley Library and Community Center

Nancy Gehman, CASA volunteer for foster children

Mi’Jan Celie Tho-Biaz, Voces de Libertad

Marcos Zubia, Esperanza Shelter for Battered Families

Angelique Chavez, special-needs prom

Wendy Hassemer, Española MainStreet Theater

2018

Betty Weseman, Thanksgiving meal for those in need in Pecos

Sandra Greigo Martinez, counseling incarcerated women

Meryl Lieberman, Casa Milago

Kenneth Salazar, Santa Cruz Irrigation District and East Rio Arriba Soil and Water Conservation District

Regis Pecos, brokered a peace deal over a divisive Fiesta de Santa Fe pageant

W. Peyton George, repair work for seniors

Fabiola Guillen, cuts and styles hair for senior citizens, Bienvenidos

Hubert van Hecke, weekly science classes at Wood Gormley Elementary School

Tammy Berendzen, Santa Fe Skating Club

Judy Costlow, Santa Fe Chamber Music Festival, Santa Fe Desert Chorale, Lensic Performing Arts Center, Santa Fe Opera, Kitchen Angels, Santa Fe Chili and Marching Society, Trails Alliance of Santa Fe and Seniors on Bikes

