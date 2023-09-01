New Mexico health officials began warning residents in July of the slow spread of West Nile virus, which has now killed its first victim in the state this year.
The state Department of Health reported the death of a Valencia County man Friday, one of 36 confirmed West Nile virus cases since July, said Health Department spokesman David Morgan. No details of the man, his age or when he contracted the virus were available, Morgan wrote in an email.
Infections have been confirmed in Bernalillo, Doña Ana, Lea, Mora, Rio Arriba, San Juan, San Miguel, Sandoval, Santa Fe, Taos, Torrance, Union and Valencia counties, the Department of Health said in a news release.
Sixteen horses and two birds in Colfax, Doña Ana, Los Alamos, McKinley, Sandoval, Santa Fe, Sierra, Torrance, Union and Valencia counties have also been infected with the mosquito-borne virus.
Of the human cases reported since July, 24 patients have been hospitalized and 12 have been treated as outpatients, Morgan said.
The single-strand RNA virus can bring about high fever, headache and a stiff neck in humans. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports the virus can cause encephalitis or meningitis, with severe symptoms like disorientation, tremors and, in some cases, paralysis or death.
Morgan said West Nile virus is transmitted primarily by mosquitoes, which are most active during dawn and dusk.
Residents should not be misled by recent dry conditions, as standing water in lakes, rivers and irrigation sources are prime mosquito breeding grounds, the news release stated. Mosquitos can also breed in small containers around the home, such as abandoned tires, buckets and even birdbaths and fountains that are not emptied often.
Chad Smelser, deputy state epidemiologist, suggested last month that residents identify and clear potential mosquito breeding sources around homes and properties.
West Nile case numbers and deaths among humans vary widely from year to year, Morgan said, adding in the last five years between one and six New Mexicans have died annually from the virus.
In 2022, the state had only 11 human West Nile virus infections, but two cases resulted in deaths.