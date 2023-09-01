New Mexico health officials began warning residents in July of the slow spread of West Nile virus, which has now killed its first victim in the state this year.

The state Department of Health reported the death of a Valencia County man Friday, one of 36 confirmed West Nile virus cases since July, said Health Department spokesman David Morgan. No details of the man, his age or when he contracted the virus were available, Morgan wrote in an email.

Infections have been confirmed in Bernalillo, Doña Ana, Lea, Mora, Rio Arriba, San Juan, San Miguel, Sandoval, Santa Fe, Taos, Torrance, Union and Valencia counties, the Department of Health said in a news release.

Recommended for you