Landlord and licensing issues have led to the closure of Tajine, a Moroccan-inspired organic and vegetarian restaurant on Cordova Road.

The city ordered Tajine closed Aug. 3 because it was licensed as a tea house and did not have a business license or certificate of occupancy to operate as a restaurant, said Bobby Padilla, a director in the city’s Inspections and Enforcement Division.

In addition, the restaurant has been evicted. Lori Parrish, who owns the property at 333 W. Cordova Road where Tajine and her own business are located, served eviction notices to the restaurant in July and sought a civil restraining order in First Judicial District Court.

Recommended for you