Landlord and licensing issues have led to the closure of Tajine, a Moroccan-inspired organic and vegetarian restaurant on Cordova Road.
The city ordered Tajine closed Aug. 3 because it was licensed as a tea house and did not have a business license or certificate of occupancy to operate as a restaurant, said Bobby Padilla, a director in the city’s Inspections and Enforcement Division.
In addition, the restaurant has been evicted. Lori Parrish, who owns the property at 333 W. Cordova Road where Tajine and her own business are located, served eviction notices to the restaurant in July and sought a civil restraining order in First Judicial District Court.
“It was really the city that shut them down,” Parrish said.
Parrish said a year ago, she invited brothers Malek and Zack Belghiti to open a vegan tea lounge behind her Body of Santa Fe health spa, and offered them free rent for the first year. Parrish had a certificate of occupancy and business license. Tajine opened Aug. 5, 2022.
“I was so happy with the effort they put in,” Parrish said in an interview. “The organic vegan tea lounge evolved into a full-blown restaurant.’
When Parrish’s business manager, Laurie Peterson, approached the restaurant in July to sign a lease and start paying rent, “many attempts to communicate and memorialize a written agreement were unsuccessful,” according to Parrish’s Aug. 2 District Court filing for a restraining order. The owners dispute this.
“We always answered everything,” Malek Belghiti said. “We have always been responsive.”
Malek Belghiti counters that he pushed for a written lease when Tajine first opened with the agreed-to verbal terms of five years with no rent for the first year and 15% of gross revenue for subsequent years.
“[Parrish] has not signed the lease agreement,” Belghiti said.
Instead, Belghiti said, the lease delivered in July wanted a $14,000 payment for June and July — before the first year was done — and asked for a deposit.
“This was never discussed,” he said. “My response was this has nothing to do with what our verbal agreement was initially.”
On July 5, Parrish served the Belghitis with a notice to vacate by July 31, with a formal eviction notice following July 21, but Tajine was still open in early August.
Padilla stopped by Tajine on Aug. 3 to issue a notice of violation of city code.
“As a tea lounge, they were fine,” Padilla said. “They would have been required to get a new certificate of occupancy for the space to operate as a restaurant.”
Malek Belghiti said he couldn’t get a business license because no signed lease was in place. “At this point we are looking for another location,” Malek Belghiti said. “We will do catering. We should focus on the new.”
Restaurants must have business licenses and certificates of occupancy, said Tom Graham, assistant director of the Santa Fe Land Use Department.
“All these conditions are in place as a matter of public safety,” Graham said.