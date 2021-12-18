Pedestrians may once again take part in the Farolito Walk along historic Canyon Road on Christmas Eve, a year after the event was limited to vehicles because of pandemic restrictions.
Families, friends and revelers may again stroll the half-mile stretch of Canyon Road lined with thousands of glowing farolitos outside art galleries, shops and restaurants. The stretch of road between Paseo de Peralta and Palace Avenue is set to be closed to vehicle traffic from 3 to 10 p.m. Friday. Side streets also are set to be closed.
The holiday tradition began in the 1970s as a roving Christmas Eve street party with singing, bonfires and farolitos that celebrated a victory by a group of residents against gentrification. The group had opposed rezoning the neighborhood to allow condominiums to be built on an empty lot close to San Antonio Street and Calle Corvo.
Over the years, the walk became a tradition — and eventually a fixture on Canyon Road.
That fixture, like so many others in 2020, was disrupted by the coronavirus.
Because of a public health order banning large gatherings earlier in the pandemic, last year's event was a walk in name only. Participants drove down Canyon Road past mostly shuttered galleries illuminated with farolitos, and people weren't allowed to leave their vehicles.
Authorities estimated there were 50,000 revelers the last time the event was held for pedestrians, in 2019.
As for the city's offerings, “we're sticking to the 2019 plan,” said Barbara Lopez, the city Parks and Recreation Department's special events coordinator.
Randy Randall, executive director of Tourism Santa Fe, said the event will be back to normal, except for one key thing.
“I think a lot of people — even though it is outdoors — will be masked," he said. "We've certainly encouraged people to wear a mask.
Linda Matthews, owner of Matthews Gallery, said she has been lighting farolitos outside her art gallery on Canyon Road for years.
"Growing up in Santa Fe and having that part of their annual family celebration for Christmas, it's just magical," she said.
