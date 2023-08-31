The Santa Fe school board stirred division and invited derision by entertaining a badly timed proposal to outlaw the Fiesta Court from select history classes.

Board members could learn about the importance of teaching painful history from none other than reformed politician Donald Trump.

In what surely must be a selfless act to enlighten America's schoolchildren, Trump is comparing himself to the Scottsboro Boys.

Ringside Seat is an opinion column about people, politics and news. Contact Milan Simonich at msimonich@sfnewmexican.com or 505-986-3080.

