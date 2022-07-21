Xfinity restored all services in Santa Fe and Los Alamos by 10 a.m. Thursday after a dump truck with a raised bed knocked out multiple overhead utility lines midday Wednesday on Cerrillos Road at Richards Avenue.
The outage distrupted internet, home phone and TV/streaming services for all Xfinity customers in Santa Fe and Los Alamos. The truck damaged Xfinity’s main fiber line for both cities, Xfinity spokeswoman Julianne Phares wrote in an email.
“Repair crews hung new fiber and coaxial lines, splicing new sections to replace the damaged portion of the lines,” Phares wrote. “The damage to these lines was significant and required multiple crews working in tandem to repair.”
All Los Alamos and many Santa Fe customers had Xfinity services restored by 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, with the remainder Santa Fe back online by 10 a.m. Thursday, Phares said.
Restaurants were especially challenged, some accepting only cash and others finding other means to accept payment.
“I have had problems with [Xfinity] in the past,” Dinner for Two owner Andy Barnes said. “Last year, during Indian Market, I had 300 customers I couldn’t process. I have a backup plan with Square. It’s a last resort sort of thing.”
That last resort came into play Wednesday for Barnes.
Phares said customers in the outage area can receive a credit for the time they were out of service by signing in to Xfinity My Account and navigating to the Status Center.