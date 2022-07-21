Xfinity restored all services in Santa Fe and Los Alamos by 10 a.m. Thursday after a dump truck with a raised bed knocked out multiple overhead utility lines midday Wednesday on Cerrillos Road at Richards Avenue.

The outage distrupted internet, home phone and TV/streaming services for all Xfinity customers in Santa Fe and Los Alamos. The truck damaged Xfinity’s main fiber line for both cities, Xfinity spokeswoman Julianne Phares wrote in an email.

“Repair crews hung new fiber and coaxial lines, splicing new sections to replace the damaged portion of the lines,” Phares wrote. “The damage to these lines was significant and required multiple crews working in tandem to repair.”

Popular in the Community