A truck pulled down utility lines Wednesday at Cerrillos Road and Richards Avenue, knocking out Xfinity service in Santa Fe and Los Alamos, parent company Comcast reported.
“We believe downed fiber lines at Cerrillos and Richards contributed to this outage — we are still verifying all possible causes,” Comcast spokeswoman Julianne Phares said in an email. “Customers can get outage updates at xfinity.com/myaccount or via the MyAccount app. Customers can also provide us with their mobile number to facilitate outage updates via text.”
The Xfinity website indicates a potential restoration of service by 9 p.m. but Phares had no confirmation.
“Aerial repair crews are on their way to assess and repair the damage,” Phares emailed. “I do not have an expected resolution time yet, but when I do I will share it.”
The outages in parts of the city, including areas near Cerrillos Road and Agua Fría Street began around noon Wednesday. According to the company website, outages are being reported in the 87507, 87505 and 87501 ZIP codes.
Lumen Technologies, the rebranded CenturyLink, reported no phone outages but phone service was impacted.
“Our phone and internet lines are down! Due to a city-wide outage,” Bumble Bee's Baja Grill posted on Facebook. “We are so sorry but we cannot access our online orders … even if you were able to order today… we don’t have any way of knowing what was ordered … please buzz by in person for your food orders until the issue is resolved!!!”
Mucho Gourmet Sandwich Shoppe similar reported phone and internet outages.
“Walk-ins with cash only is all we can do at the moment,” Mucho Gourmet posted on Facebook.
Minerva Cana couldn’t do transactions online, owner Eric Briones said.
“Whenever this sort of thing happens, we do a paper receipt for people we know and we check their credentials,” Briones said. “We can still take care of everybody if they have their credentials (ID or medical marijuana card).”
Thornburg Investment Management has redundancy in its internet service, “so it’s business as usual,” spokesman Michael Corrao said.
“Our Lumen internet service has remained operational and uninterrupted and similarly, our Comcast Enterprise service has as well,” Corrao emailed. “Our guest WiFi uses a separate small business Comcast service and like many in Santa Fe, we are experiencing the outage. As the network name implies, we are fortunate that the guest WiFi is not critical to our operations.”
The Cerrillos/Richards incident impacted Xfinity customers in Los Alamos County as well.
“We are learning that we have [a] countywide internet outage,” said county spokeswoman Julie Williams-Hill. “We did have a Zoom meeting [Wednesday night] that we needed to cancel.”
Santa Fe Community College services were not impacted by the Xfinity outage, said spokesman Todd Lovato.
“Of course, people who are working remotely or students who have online classes and rely on Xfinity would be impacted but reports have of issues haven’t been widespread,” Lovato texted. “It helps that we’re a little slower during the summer term.”
Santa Fe-based Century Bank avoided any outages.
“Our teller lines are operational, our ATMs are operational, our website is operational,” spokesman Floyd Morelos said.
Renee Narvaiz, spokeswoman for the state Information Technology Department, said the outage "did not directly impact any of our internal services.”
"I can say the state of New Mexico does not solely rely on Comcast for Internet services," she said. "Some smaller agencies may have some Comcast service outside the Department of Information Technology, but employees teleworking from home might be affected."
Tesuque Casino had no internet problems.
"No effect here with Xfinity," casino interim general manager Floyd Samuel said.
This is a developing story and will be updated.