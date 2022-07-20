The New Mexican
A truck pulled down utility lines Wednesday at Cerrillos Road and Richards Avenue, knocking out Xfinity internet service for many people in Santa Fe and Los Alamos.
Service went down around 12:30 p.m. for customers in Santa Fe and Los Alamos, spokeswoman Julianne Phares of Comcast, Xfinity’s parent company, said in an email. As of Wednesday night, many people were still without internet, and the company said it might be early Thursday morning before some people see service restored.
“Crews continue to work nonstop on the repair,” Phares wrote. “Our estimated time of restoration for all customers is 2 a.m.”
Lumen Technologies, the rebranded CenturyLink, reported phone service was affected. The lengthy outage left some local businesses scrambling, as their telephones were out and they were no longer able to process online orders or, in some cases, process credit card transactions.
“Our phone and internet lines are down! Due to a city-wide outage,” Bumble Bee’s Baja Grill posted on Facebook. “We are so sorry but we cannot access our online orders … even if you were able to order today… we don’t have any way of knowing what was ordered … please buzz by in person for your food orders until the issue is resolved!!!”
Mucho Gourmet Sandwich Shoppe reported similar phone and internet outages.
“Walk-ins with cash only is all we can do at the moment,” Mucho Gourmet posted on Facebook.
Minerva Canna couldn’t perform transactions online, owner Eric Briones said.
“Whenever this sort of thing happens, we do a paper receipt for people we know and we check their credentials,” Briones said. “We can still take care of everybody if they have their credentials [ID or medical marijuana card].”
Thornburg Investment Management has redundancy in its internet service, “so it’s business as usual,” spokesman Michael Corrao said.
“Our Lumen internet service has remained operational and uninterrupted and similarly, our Comcast Enterprise service has as well,” Corrao emailed. “Our guest WiFi uses a separate small business Comcast service and like many in Santa Fe, we are experiencing the outage. As the network name implies, we are fortunate that the guest WiFi is not critical to our operations.”
Santa Fe Community College services were not impacted by the Xfinity outage, said spokesman Todd Lovato.
“Of course, people who are working remotely or students who have online classes and rely on Xfinity would be impacted but [reports of] issues haven’t been widespread,” Lovato texted. “It helps that we’re a little slower during the summer term.”
Santa Fe-based Century Bank avoided any outages.
“Our teller lines are operational. Our ATMs are operational. Our website is operational,” spokesman Floyd Morelos said.
Renee Narvaiz, spokeswoman for the state Information Technology Department, said the outage “did not directly impact any of our internal services.”
“I can say the state of New Mexico does not solely rely on Comcast for internet services,” she said. “Some smaller agencies may have some Comcast service outside the Department of Information Technology, but employees teleworking from home might be affected.”
Tesuque Casino had no internet problems, said interim general manager Floyd Samuel.