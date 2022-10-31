Xfinity network repairs and upgrades since Thursday resulted in intermittent issues with internet and television service in Las Campanas until service was fully restored at 10 a.m. Monday, parent company Comcast reported.
There was no vehicle damage to Xfinity equipment, as had been reported by residents on social media sites, Comcast spokeswoman Julianne Phares said.
Xfinity had sent out vague acknowledgements over the past five days of service disruptions and varying time estimates to restore service.
“My biggest frustration was I just wanted to know what was going on,” said Jenna Oltersdorf, who lives off Camino La Tierra. “I work remotely. Zoom is my lifeline.”
Oltersdorf said she had no Internet service Saturday and Sunday.
Ed Fenimore, who lives in the area, said his TV was locked on a single channel for 10 hours a day.
“We were very careful to position our TVs on specific channels,” Fenimore said. “The internet was intermittent. The real frustrating part was the television got stuck on one channel.”
Fenimore noticed internet and television service became normal after 11 p.m. each night since Thursday.
“Usually, by 11 in the morning, we have problems,” he said, adding internet service was down to 10 megabits per second or zero for much of the day.
Oltersdorf noticed similar spotty internet.
“It would work or it would drop,” she said. “It would come up for five minutes. I would hurry to send out emails.”