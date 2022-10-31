Xfinity network repairs and upgrades since Thursday resulted in intermittent issues with internet and television service in Las Campanas until service was fully restored at 10 a.m. Monday, parent company Comcast reported.

There was no vehicle damage to Xfinity equipment, as had been reported by residents on social media sites, Comcast spokeswoman Julianne Phares said.

Xfinity had sent out vague acknowledgements over the past five days of service disruptions and varying time estimates to restore service.

