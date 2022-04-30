Bob Findling, with the Nature Conservancy, picks up habitat kits from the Xerces Society’s Pollinator Trail program in September. The nonprofit organization distributed 11,500 plants last year to over 250 residents and 20 organizations.
Santa Fe residents and organizations have an opportunity to receive free native plants to increase pollinator habitat in the city as part of the Xerces Society for Invertebrate Conservation’s Pollinator Trail Habitat Kit program.
Through June 30, residents and organizations may submit interest forms for a chance to be selected for the program. Those chosen to participate must commit to establishing the plants in their yards, gardens or public spaces and to submit follow-up information and photos of the established habitats.
Selected participants will be notified in mid-July and plant kits will be distributed in either late August or early September.
The aim of the project is to address habitat loss in the city by introducing new pockets of climate-resistant plants. The plants will support a variety of pollinators from spring to fall.
Grown pesticide-free by the Santa Ana Native Plant Nursery, the low-water and low- to medium-water plant kits will each contain four small transplants of eight native wildflower species along with either one small tree or shrub for a total of 33 plants per kit.
Last year, the Xerces Society distributed 11,500 plants to more than 250 residents and 20 organizations.
To fill out an interest form or to learn more about the program, visit tinyurl.com/ye29s7uu. Email questions to Kaitlin Haase, Southwest pollinator conservation specialist for Xerces Society, at Kaitlin.Haase@xerces.org.