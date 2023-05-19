Pollinators3_RGB.jpg (copy)

People organize plant kits in September2021 at the Santa Fe County Fairgrounds during a distribution event for the Xerces Society’s Pollinator Trail program. The Xerces Society is accepting project proposals for this year's program through June 30. 

 Matt Dahlseid/New Mexican file photo

For a third straight year, the Xerces Society for Invertebrate Conservation is offering the opportunity for Santa Fe residents and organizations to receive free native plants to establish on their properties in an effort to increase pollinator habitat across the city.

Residents and organizations will have through June 30 to submit a project proposal for the Santa Fe Pollinator Trail Habitat Kit program.

Those selected to participate will be required to plant the kit within one to two weeks following distribution of the kits, which is scheduled for Aug. 18-19. Participants are expected to adhere to their project proposal plan and provide follow-up information such as photos of the plantings, the plant survival numbers and observations on pollinator visitors.

