People organize plant kits in September2021 at the Santa Fe County Fairgrounds during a distribution event for the Xerces Society’s Pollinator Trail program. The Xerces Society is accepting project proposals for this year's program through June 30.
For a third straight year, the Xerces Society for Invertebrate Conservation is offering the opportunity for Santa Fe residents and organizations to receive free native plants to establish on their properties in an effort to increase pollinator habitat across the city.
Residents and organizations will have through June 30 to submit a project proposal for the Santa Fe Pollinator Trail Habitat Kit program.
Those selected to participate will be required to plant the kit within one to two weeks following distribution of the kits, which is scheduled for Aug. 18-19. Participants are expected to adhere to their project proposal plan and provide follow-up information such as photos of the plantings, the plant survival numbers and observations on pollinator visitors.
There are two kits available for those selected to participate — a low water kit and a low to medium water kit — each of which includes 32 small transplants of native perennial wildflowers and one native shrub or small tree. Residents can request up to two kits for their home gardens and yards. Public space organizations can request up to four kits for one location.
The plants in the kits are grown pesticide-free by the Santa Ana Native Plant Nursery from locally sourced seeds of wild plants. The plant species have been selected to support a variety of pollinators from spring to fall.
Nearly 20,000 pollinator plants have been planted across neighborhoods, parks, schools and other public spaces in Santa Fe, thanks to residential and organizational kit partners, according to the Xerces Society.