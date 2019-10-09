No matter how you slice it, a pizza mix-up in Santa Fe on Tuesday night left Española city officials feeling burned.
Around 7:30 p.m., a Home Run Pizza delivery man showed up at Santa Fe City Hall to drop off a $120 order in council chambers. The governing body, which usually eats dinner before the start of the 7 p.m. evening session, was discussing land development code changes when the smell of hot pizza wafted into the back of the room.
The problem was that nobody in Santa Fe ordered the pizza, which was actually supposed to be delivered to Española City Hall, a half-hour to the north, where that city’s governing body was discussing a collective bargaining agreement in a closed-door meeting and waiting for dinner to arrive.
The mix-up apparently happened when an unidentified Española city councilor who placed the order called Home Run’s Santa Fe store instead of its store in Española.
“He probably dialed the Santa Fe number, and then when he said it was to the council meeting or something like that, [the employees] probably just took it for granted that it was there in Santa Fe,” Home Run Pizza owner Zac Lucero said Wednesday.
Española Mayor Javier Sánchez said the councilor who placed the order got a phone call from the delivery driver telling him he was at the door. Sánchez declined to identify the councilor who ordered the pizza.
“He went [to the door] y nada,” Sánchez said via text message.
It was soon discovered that the pizza order had been delivered to the wrong City Hall.
Lucero said he was “kind of upset” when he found out about the botched order.
“We provide a service, and here we didn’t provide the service to that person,” he said. “Even though they made the mistake of calling the wrong store, I feel bad for that person. We should’ve been on top of it.”
Lucero said he didn’t know the details of the order. “But I understood it was four pizzas,” he said, adding that extra-large specialty pizzas cost $26 each.
“It’s usually with nine toppings,” he said of Home Run’s extra-large specialty pizzas. “It has everything on it smothered with double cheese. That would be over $100 [for four pizzas], but I don’t know if there were any sides or anything like that.”
Though the Española City Council didn’t get any pizza, the governing body didn’t go without eating.
They ate apples for dinner. Mayor Sánchez said he had a bag full of apples from his brother-in-law’s orchard that he shared with his colleagues.
“I hope someone enjoyed those pizzas,” he said.
Lucero said he didn’t know what happened to the pizzas.
“The pizzas probably just stayed there at the store,” he said. “A lot of times we will offer it to the employees first. Being that I wasn’t there, I’m not exactly sure, but first we’ll offer it [to the employees] to take home or we’ll give them away to somebody.
Lucero said he planned to reach out to the city councilor who placed the order.
“Without our customers, we don’t exist,” he said. “We want to serve our customers and take care of them the best that we can.”
Lucero said he didn’t find out about the mix-up from his employees until it was too late to remedy the situation.
“It was a good order but it was a bad order because I guess the gentleman didn’t want the pizzas no more,” he said.
