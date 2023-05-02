Santa Fe Studios is on hiatus from production as Hollywood writers announced a strike Monday, but several working in film around the city said a prolonged work stoppage into the summer could have effects on the state's burgeoning movie and television production industry.
It was business as usual at film studios and movie ranches around Santa Fe on the first day of a Hollywood writers strike that immediately shut down late-night TV shows.
“Everybody’s still working today. Here, as far as I know, nobody has been shut down,” Santa Fe Film Commissioner Jennifer LaBar-Tapia said Tuesday.
“There is activity on all the ranches,” she added. “If their productions are green-lit and ready to go, they can go. ... If they are happy with their scripts, they can proceed. While they are in production, they can’t make changes with their scripts.”
There were no picket lines in the city Tuesday.
But that’s not unusual, noted screenwriter Kirk Ellis of Santa Fe. Film industry strikes typically start in New York and Los Angeles but take a week or two to spread to other locations, he said.
The decision late Monday by the Writers Guild of America for members to cease work after the union failed to reach a new contract with production companies is not likely to halt the entire film and TV industry in New Mexico, even in the longer term, officials say; however, if the strike that began Tuesday endures for weeks or months, filmmaking in Santa Fe and throughout the state will see disruptions.
Some film workers say they’ve already seen some effects of the labor dispute on the local industry.
The Writers Guild strike is the union’s first since 2007-08. The main sticking point in the union’s negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers is fair payment for overworked writers in an era when many series and films are streamed online rather than broadcast or screened in theaters.
Ellis, who participated in a strike in Santa Fe in late 2007, said in an interview late last month the current strike could be “summerlong.”
Santa Fe Studios and Camel Rock Studios are on hiatus now with their TV shows Walker: Independence and Dark Winds, respectively, but Garson Studios on the city-owned midtown campus on St. Michael’s Drive has two undisclosed series in production.
Garson Studios managing director Claudio Ruben fears the effects on local filmmaking if the issues that prompted the strike are not resolved quickly.
“Production has already slowed down in 2023 as major studios take a wait-and-see attitude before green lighting projects,” Ruben wrote in an email Tuesday. “This not only impacts production jobs, but also local economies that benefit from the presence of film production.”
Santa Fe resident Steve Graham, who works as a line producer for Walker: Independence, taking down sets in preparation for the production’s lease with Santa Fe Studios to end in June, said the writers’ dispute with Hollywood producers “already had ramifications.”
“There’s less business across the board than there might have been if not for concerns of a writers strike,” he said. I feel there is less productions now than there would have been.
“We’re all in OK shape right now,” said Graham, who is a co-founder of the productions services company Goodwest Productions. However, he added, “If it goes on, it will definitely affect everyone.”
Santa Fe Studios’ immediate future was uncertain even before the threat of a strike emerged. Walker: Independence, which shot its first season there last year from July to December, has been neither renewed nor canceled, said Octavio Marin, vice president of production and operations at the business south of Santa Fe.
“We don’t know yet if they are coming back or not,” he said. “With the writers strike, everything’s on standby. There is a possibility the schedule could be pushed back until the writers go back to work. As of right now, we don’t have another upcoming show. We do have others looking at us.”
Marin said, “Independent film producers are reaching out to us. They already have their scripts.”
LaBar-Tapia also noted “Santa Fe has a high volume of independent filmmakers.”
Representatives for NBCUniversal and the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees Local 480, New Mexico’s film crafts union, did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the writers strike.
The New Mexico Film Office declined to comment.
New Mexico has emerged as a major player in the film and TV industry, a business that generates more than $855 million annually here and supports about 8,000 jobs, according to the New Mexico Film Office, which noted the establishment of large-scale Netflix and NBCUniversal studios and sound stages.
Last year, the state saw 55 films, 54 series and numerous commercials and other productions, the agency said, adding in March, the state had 12 TV shows and eight feature films in production.