They arrived long before dawn, at a remote location miles south of the heart of Albuquerque.
When all was said and done, a picket line of a dozen or so writers did what they set out to do: disrupt a New Mexico film or television production.
The Writers Guild of America strike has come to New Mexico.
Union members said picketers set up shop early Monday outside the gate of a set for the HBO Max television series Duster. It was the first local evidence of a strike that experts say threatens to consume business as usual in the movie and television industry.
Bryan Evans, business agent for the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees Local 480, said he was present for the picketing and noted such actions could be important as the strike continues.
"I believe our membership will be in solidarity with the writers," he said, adding every member of his union, which represents technicians and others, has to make an "individual choice" about whether to cross a picket line.
He said picketers started around 4 a.m. in Albuquerque "because film workers show up early in the morning, and strikers want to create a picket before people have a chance to cross it."
He said it was a "successful" effort that shut down the production for the day, adding to his knowledge, nearly all of his union's members honored the picket line.
HBO Max did not respond to an email about the picket line Monday.
Nearly 98% of WGA members voted in April to approve a strike over the issue of compensation, particularly with the growing popularity of streaming services. Writers contend they do not get residuals for those programs as they do with reruns or digital distribution of works they wrote.
Writers also want higher minimum salaries for jobs, arguing the industry has not kept up with rising inflation rates.
The WGA and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, which represents the various production companies strikers are targeting, negotiated in advance of the strike but failed to come to agreement on new terms.
The two sides have not resumed talks since the strike began May 2.
The Writers Guild of America's website notes a number of picket lines taking place, including in New York and New Jersey on the East Coast and at several studios and film sites in California, including Los Angeles and Burbank.
Monday's action is the first in New Mexico, which has been growing its film industry for decades, drawing in productions with an incentive program offering 25% rebates on qualified expenses for movie projects shot in the state.
Television production companies that bring long-term series to the state, such as Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, can receive rebates of up to 30%.
Both Netflix and NBC Universal have set up anchor production facilities in New Mexico.
Evans said WGA picket lines forming at any New Mexico film studio or locale can temporarily shut down productions, at least in the short run.
"And that's the goal of a strike," he said.
He said he could not comment on whether the guild plans more strikes in New Mexico.
The union's West Coast media office did not respond to an email on the issue Monday.
Other screenwriter strikes, dating back to the first one in 1960, have managed to slow down the industry for weeks and months at a time. The longest such strike was in 1988, which lasted more than 20 weeks and cost the industry hundreds of millions of dollars in lost revenue, according to industry reports. Television networks were forced to delay their autumn programming that year.
Screenwriters last set up picket lines in New Mexico in 2007, during a WGA strike that lasted about three months.
Evans said the screenwriters' fight is worthwhile.
"They haven't had substantial raises in years. The way streaming services work, they are not getting the same residuals they used to," he said. "All of the film unions — ours included — want to see reforms to how dividends are paid. Unfortunately [the strike] is how we get there."
Dolores Martinez, a spokeswoman for the state Film Office, did not return a call seeking comment.
Set in 1972, the eight-episode series Duster follows the first Black female FBI agent seeking to take down a crime syndicate in the Southwest. Duster is employing more than 4,000 New Mexicans, including 350 crew members and 50 principal actors, the Film Office reported.