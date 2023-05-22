They arrived long before dawn, at a remote location miles south of the heart of Albuquerque.

When all was said and done, a picket line of a dozen or so writers did what they set out to do: disrupt a New Mexico film or television production.

The Writers Guild of America strike has come to New Mexico.

General Assignment Reporter

Robert Nott has covered education and youth issues for the Santa Fe New Mexican. He is assigned to The New Mexican's city desk where he covers a general assignment beat.

Recommended for you