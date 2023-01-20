111101_SantaFe Trail01-rgb .jpg (copy)

George Bayless looks out over the last miles of the Santa Fe Trail from the Journey’s End monument on Museum Hill. Bayless’ great-great-grandmother, Mary Dodson Donoho, is believed to be the first woman from back East to make the crossing.

 Gabriela Campos/New Mexican file photo

He was a newspaper writer, a salesman, a librarian and a special education instructor whose teaching career began at age 70, when most people have already retired.

George Bayless also was an avid hot yoga practitioner, a pastime that helped keep him spry enough to bag groceries and shag grocery carts at Sprouts Market in his late 80s.

And amid his diverse array of jobs was one constant: his love of people and community.

