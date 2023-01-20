He was a newspaper writer, a salesman, a librarian and a special education instructor whose teaching career began at age 70, when most people have already retired.
George Bayless also was an avid hot yoga practitioner, a pastime that helped keep him spry enough to bag groceries and shag grocery carts at Sprouts Market in his late 80s.
And amid his diverse array of jobs was one constant: his love of people and community.
Bayless, who lived in Santa Fe for 20 years but whose connection to the City Different stretched back to the pioneer days, died Wednesday in hospice care, surrounded by family and friends. He was 91.
“He had a broad palette of interests and skills that just took him to a lot of places and community activities across Northern New Mexico,” his son Grant Bayless, 65, said Friday.
No matter what he had going professionally, George Bayless found time for volunteer work.
He was active in the Santa Fe Trail Association, in large part because his ancestry is rooted in the 19th century byway that ran between Franklin, Mo., and Santa Fe.
His great-great-great-grandmother Mary Dodson Donoho, who traveled the trail in the early 1830s, is believed by many historians to have been the first Anglo woman to make the trek.
She opened a hotel at the trail’s end, where the La Fonda on the Plaza now stands, creating a cornerstone for the downtown Plaza.
Grant Bayless said his father worked to convey the importance of the trail in establishing Santa Fe as a trade stop and an emerging Southwestern city.
In a November 2021 New Mexican article on how women, including Mary Donoho, helped blaze the Santa Fe Trail, George Bayless is in a photo at the Journey’s End monument, which depicts horses pulling a covered wagon.
Grant Bayless described his father in the picture as “flashing that Donoho pioneering spirit.”
George Bayless worked virtually his entire life.
He covered high school sports as a newspaper stringer while still a high school student in Sarasota, Fla.
He went on to graduate from the University of Florida with degrees in journalism and political science. He worked as a U.S. Army officer during the Cold War, then as a newspaper and wire service reporter.
After some years, he quit reporting and did stints as an advertising account executive, a corporate communications manager and a products manager in medical technology.
He worked for Waterpik, Butler Toothbrush Co. and Revlon before returning to newspapers to sell advertising at the Rocky Mountain News in Denver for 11 years.
“Then he arrived for work one day in 1994 to find a much younger person occupying his desk, a not-so-subtle message that he would have to start anew somewhere else,” New Mexican columnist Milan Simonich wrote in a 2017 profile of Bayless.
He moved to Northern New Mexico and, in his mid-60s, covered high school sports as a reporter just as he did as a teenager. The Rio Grande Sun in Española agreed to pay him for his stories.
He also joined a volunteer fire department.
Bayless then became a librarian and then a teacher in Santa Fe schools, mainly focusing on students with special needs. He would work in the district for more than 14 years, retiring in 2015 when he was well into his 80s.
Margie Roybal said she met Bayless while they taught special education at Sweeney Elementary School. They became friends.
“He was a great man and a friend to everybody he met,” Roybal said.
Roybal said Bayless volunteered at Book Mountain paperback exchange and assisted with local elections.
“He was an active person,” Roybal said. “He loved doing yoga.”
Grant Bayless said his father did hot yoga regularly and would amaze the instructor and fellow classmates with how limber he was at his age, doing the rabbit pose better than many people 40 years younger.
Around the time he went to work at Sprouts in 2017, he was preparing to convert to Judaism from Catholicism.
He remained in vigorous health until the last several years of his life, when he developed heart problems. He also suffered some severe falls, which compounded his health conditions. But those infirmities never stopped him or slowed him down, Grant Bayless said.
Although George Bayless had a strong work ethic, he was not a workaholic, a term that suggests an unhealthy compulsion, his son said. Work was a way for Bayless to connect with people.
“His drive was interacting with people, serving people, socializing and enjoying the Santa Fe community,” Grant Bayless said.
Aside from his son, George Bayless is survived by his two daughters, Stephanie Joret and Karine Joret-Dietz.
He will be buried at Santa Fe National Cemetery, with the date of services yet to be scheduled.