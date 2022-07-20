07222 jw hatcatch1.jpg

Richie Florenkowsky, 11, of Berlin tries to catch a cowboy hat on his head as he plays a game with Morita Bosbach on Wednesday at Magers Field at Fort Marcy Recreation Complex.

 Jim Weber/The New Mexican

Richie Florenkowsky, 11, of Berlin tries to catch a cowboy hat on his head as he plays a game with Morita Bosbach on Wednesday at Magers Field at Fort Marcy Recreation Complex.

Popular in the Community