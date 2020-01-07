The Santa Fe Police Department reports that a second man was shot Monday evening.
Police responded to the shooting at around 6:15 p.m., police spokesman Greg Gurule wrote in a Tuesday email.
"It is believed at this time that the incident began as a verbal altercation at an address in the 1800 block of Paseo de [Enrique], which escalated to gunshots being fired between the two people involved," a news release sent out Tuesday afternoon says.
Officers and detectives responded to Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center after they received reports of a man with a gunshot wound, according to the news release. Police found a second man on Alto Street who also sustained a gunshot wound, the news release states.
Neither man's injuries are life threatening, Gurule wrote. One man was shot in the chest while the other was shot in the arm. Gurule did not specify which man received which injury.
Both men are being treated for their injuries as the investigation continues, the news release states.
No one has been formally charged in connection with the shooting as of 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.
