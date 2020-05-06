"Eleven pugs?"
At first, Elizabeth "Liz" Phillips and her mother thought it was an April Fool's joke when a veterinarian told them April 1 their 1 1/2-year-old pug, Ally, was pregnant with at least 10 puppies — nearly double the average litter size.
It wasn't a joke.
On Tuesday, nine pugs — one was a stillborn and another died during birth — celebrated their 4-week birthday. They'd only started walking about five days prior.
Phillips' family is keeping one they named Stubby, who wears an orange collar and is the only pup in the litter with a short, off-centered stub for a tail. All but two other pups have been claimed for adoption.
For the last month, Phillips — the one responsible for birthing the puppies and cutting their umbilical cords — and her mom, Jennifer Brookover, said they've worked tirelessly to raise the pups. The hardest part? "No sleep," Phillips said with a laugh.
"It really was stressful just making sure they stay alive," Brookover added, noting she and Phillips, 21, have kept an eye on the dogs constantly. "I take the 4 a.m. shift."
Before the pugs were born, the family had considered breeding pugs. Now, "I'm a huge advocate for spaying and neutering after this," Phillips said.
"Yeah, we've experienced it and we're done," her mom agreed, laughing.
Still, the timing couldn't have been better. Amid statewide shutdowns related to the coronavirus pandemic, the family said it's nice to have something that keeps them busy and entertained.
“All my friends say how bored they are, and I'm like, ‘Uh, can't relate!’ ” said Phillips, who is home from the University of Oklahoma and has juggled caring for the puppies with online classes.
"The last five days have been the most fun. Their personalities are really starting to come out," Phillips said.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.